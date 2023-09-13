MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex field hockey squad went up against North Reading on Wednesday evening and secured themselves a jam packed 4-1 win.
Despite what the final score may suggest, the game was filled with plenty of strong battles put up by both teams throughout the action.
“I’m really proud of my girls and the team in general for having depth and being able to figure it out in new positions,” commented Manchester Essex coach Courtney Brown.
The Hornets ended the first quarter already leading 2-0 while their opponents seemed to not be able to keep the ball out of the back field.
Starting the first quarter off strong, captain Caelie Patrick scored with a tip off Abby Kent’s stick to drop in the first goal for the hosts. Very shortly after that first strike, captain Torrin Kirk came flying in with another one to get her team to 2-0 before the second quarter even started.
Kirk would manage to squeeze another goal by the North Reading goalie with three minutes remaining in the third quarter to make herself the leading scorer of the game.
Laila Mears gave Manchester its final tally to close out the scoring while North Reading couldn’t get through the Manchester Essex defense enough to build off their lone goal in the second quarter.
“Defensively we worked really hard to protect our circle. I think offensively we’re just looking to make connections from the 25 in and finish strong,” added Brown.
A player to keep an eye on for next game is captain Ella Chafe, who came out of the contest with a total of 11 corners and a lot of hard play on both sides of the ball.
Goalkeeper Brigid Carovillano managed to save the four shots by North Reading, all of which were in the third quarter.
“We play Masco tomorrow and that’s going to be a really good competition,” said Brown. “Masco is incredibly strong, but what makes tomorrow different is we get to play on their turf at Boxford Commons and other than when they come here to play us, this team has not had a chance to play them at their home turf. I’m excited for the girls to level up their play.”