HAVERHILL — The Manchester Essex football team made a big statement on Thursday night at Whittier Tech.
Playing their first Commonwealth Conference opponent of the year in crossover action, the Hornets dominated their large division foe from start to finish en route to a 40-8 victory at Gordon Stadium. With the win, the Hornets move to 2-0 on the young season and have eclipsed the 40-point mark in each of the last two weeks.
“This was a great win for us tonight,” Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes said. “We came in banged up against a team with a lot of size and numbers. But the kids stepped up, we played great on both sides of the ball and we won the physical battle. It was great to see.”
While the Hornets had no trouble scoring once again, it was an opportunistic defense that sparked them to an early lead they would not relinquish.
On Whittier Tech’s second drive of the day it moved into the red zone only to come up empty on a 15-play drive with the Manchester Essex defense forcing a turnover on downs. The Hornets defense would go on to force a turnover on the next three drives, all three leading to touchdowns.
“We love to play defense and they really set the tone for us today,” Grimes said. “It was back-and-forth early but we turned those stops and turnovers into momentum for us.”
After a Whittier Tech interception to end the first quarter, Manchester Essex returned the favor on the very next play with a strip sack from Ben Hurd on the first play of the second quarter. Danny Wood was there to jump on the fumble giving the Hornets good field position. They would turn that good field position into points when Stephen Martin scored his first of two rushing touchdowns on the day, a two-yard plunge for a 7-0 Manchester Essex lead.
On the ensuing Whittier Tech drive the Wildcats had what they thought was a big fourth down conversion in Manchester Essex territory, but the defense again forced a fumble, which was jumped on by Henry Otterbein just in bounds to give the Hornets the ball back again. Otterbein then took a sweep 12-yards to the house for a 13-0 edge.
Whittier Tech’s next drive ended with another turnover as Brennan Twombly tipped a pass that ended up in the hands of Declan Kirk for an interception. A 49-yard run from Martin followed and led to a two-yard touchdown reception from Twombly to Kirk for a 19-0 Manchester Essex lead at halftime.
The Hornets kept it rolling in the second half as a 49-yard Kirk completion set up another Martin touchdown, this time from 14-yards out. Preston Potter’s 2-point conversion made it 27-0.
Twombly added a quarterback keeper for an eight yard score and a 33-0 and he added a six-yard score in the fourth to cap the Manchester Essex scoring.
The Manchester Essex offense got it done in both the run and passing games with Martin rushing for over 100 yards and Twombly throwing for over 100.
“That’s when we’re at our best, when the offense is balanced,” Grimes said. “We got the run game going tonight and it opened up some big pass plays for us.”
The Hornets are back on the road in CAC crossover action again next week at Greater Lowell next Friday night (6:30 p.m.).