The Manchester Essex football team has hit a bit of a midseason speedbump. The Hornets hit the road for a Commonwealth Conference crossover game on Friday night at unbeaten Shawsheen and had trouble slowing down the CAC large leaders in a 44-14 setback at Alumni Field.
With the loss, its second in a row, the Hornets fall to 4-0 on the season while Shawsheen moves to 6-0.
Manchester Essex was right in the game early on with the teams trading off scores twice in the first and second quarters.
Shawsheen opened the scoring in the first on a Sidney Tildsley one-yard score on a quarterback keeper to cap off a 14-play, 69-yard, 7:38 second drive. The Hornets had an answer with a 14-play drive of their own. Quarterback Brennan Twombly hit Henry Otterbein on a corner route for a 23-yard score then added the two-point conversion to give Manchester Essex an 8-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The game took a wild turn in the second with the team's combining for 37 points and scoring four touchdowns in a two-and-a-half minute span. After the Hornets took the lead, Shawsheen's Evan Galanis took the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to the Hornets 20. Tildsley ran in his second of three rushing touchdowns two plays later for a 14-8 Shawsheen lead.
On the first play of the ensuing Manchester Essex drive Twombly took a quarterback keeper 74-yards to pay dirt to tie the score at 14. But Shawsheen had another quick answer as Tildsley hit Maverick Bourdeau up the seam for a 63-yard touchdown strike on the second play of its ensuing drive to build a 21-14 lead.
The Rams controlled the rest of the way, tackling the Manchester Essex punter in the end zone after a bad snap for a safety and then scoring again before the half with Bourdeau hitting Tildsley with a 44-yard touchdown pass on a quarterback throwback play for a 30-14 lead at the break.
The Hornets defense could not contain Tildsley all night as he threw two touchdown passes to Bourdeau, caught a touchdown pass from Bourdeau and ran in three to factor into every one of Shawsheen's touchdowns on the night. He added a touchdown rush in the third and a 28-yard pass to Bourdeau to cap the scoring.
Manchester Essex had trouble putting consistent drives together against a tough Shawsheen defensive line. The Hornets were also banged up with leading rusher Stephen Martin and leading receiver Declan Kirk missing the game with injuries. Penalties also plagued the Hornets in Friday's loss as they were called for nine penalties totaling 65-yards.
Manchester Essex has another big game on the docket in Week 7 at Lowell Catholic next Saturday night (7 p.m.).