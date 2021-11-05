It is a difficult task to beat an evenly matched opponent twice in the same season in any sport. On Friday in the first round of the Division 8 State Tournament, the Manchester Essex football team found that out the hard way.
No. 5 Manchester Essex hosted No. 12 KIPP, a team it beat in a hotly contested regular season game. In the rematch, KIPP returned the favor with several big plays that kept the Hornets at bay all evening in a 40-21 win at Hyland Field.
"It was obviously a tough loss for us," said Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes, whose team tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling to 7-1. "The kids were really disappointed but they battled right to the end. I couldn't e more proud of these kids than I am right now."
Manchester Essex jumped out to a first quarter lead when Brennan Twombly hit A.J. Pallazola for a 16-yard scoring pass to make it 7-0.
KIPP, however, came out strong in the second quarter to gain the lead for good. Panthers quarterback Juan Setalsingh made it a 7-6 game on a five-yard touchdown run early in the frame. On their next possession, they hit an 83-yard scoring strike from Setalsingh to Jaythean Im to take a 12-7 lead. The touchdown came just after Manchester Essex fumbled at the KIPP 12 yard line.
The next KIPP score came on a long, sustained drive that was capped off by a one-yard run from Piero Canales to make it 18-7. But the Hornets would take some momentum into the half when Pallazola took the ensuing kickoff back 90-yards for a score to make it 18-15 at the half.
The Hornets were hoping to ride that momentum into the second half, but it didn't work that way. Vic Mafo took the second half kickoff and ran it back 80-yards for a touchdown to put KIPP back up two scores, 24-15.
Manchester Essex looked to answer, moving the ball on the ensuing drive thanks to a 40-yard run from Pallazola, who had 101 yards receiving and 51 yards rushing to go with his kickoff return for a touchdown. The offense drove to the 10 before Mafo intercepted a pass and took it 90-yards the other way for a score. Setalsingh ran in the conversion for a 32-15 KIPP edge.
"Anytime you have two good teams playing turnovers and taking advantage of opportunities play a big role in the end," Grimes said. "KIPP had the best of that for sure."
Henry Otterbein hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Twombly (14-for-21, 185 yards) to cut the edge to 32-21 after three, but that was as close as it would get as KIPP added another score in the fourth on a Setalsingh run followed by a Canales conversion to cap the scoring at 40-21.
Manchester Essex will be back in consolation action next week, its opponent will be announced on Sunday.
Division 8 First Round
No. 12 KIPP 40, No. 5 Manchester Essex 21
KIPP (8-1) 0 18 14 8| 40
Manchester Essex (7-1) 7 8 6 0| 21
ME- A.J. Pallazola 16 pass from Brennan Twombly (Cian Brennock kick)
K- Juan Setalsingh 5 run (pass failed)
K- Jaythean Im 83 pass from Setalsingh (run failed)
K- Piero Canales 1 run (run failed)
ME- Pallazola 90 kick return (Jesse Oliver pass from Twombly)
K- Vic Mafo 80 kick return (pass failed)
K- Mafo 90 interception return (Setalsingh run)
ME- Henry Otterbein 14 pass from Twombly (pass failed)
K- Setalsingh 46 run (Canales pass from Setalsingh)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: KIPP- Juan Setalsingh 12-75, Piero Canales 11-67, Vic Mafo 4-37. Manchester Essex- A.J. Pallazola 4-51, Brennan Twombly 3-36, Jesse Oliver 4-16, Camren Hubbard 2-11, Cormac Edgerton 1-2, Henry Otterbein 1-1.
Passing: KIPP- Setalsingh 6-9-165-1-0. Manchester Essex- Twombly 14-21-185-2-1.
Receiving: KIPP- Jaytean Im 1-83, Jaydon Walker 3-49, Morenel Castro 1-25, Chanel Gutierrez 1-8. Manchester Essex- Pallazola 8-101, Oliver 2-51, Hubbard 2-19, Otterbein 2-14.