The Manchester Essex football team found itself in a little bit of a tight spot in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Lynn Tech and needed to adjust.
The Tigers, a Commonwealth Conference foe, found success in its power run game out of the shotgun formation and built a nine-point lead. The Hornets, however, made the needed adjustments and took over the game, responding with 25 straight points from the second to the fourth quarter en route to a 32-22 win at Manning Field.
"They run that real tight formation and they executed it," said Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes, whose team improves to 3-0 on the season. "That's what they do, three yards and a head ache. We did have to adjust a little bit because they came out with a great game plan but our guys held strong. It was great to see them face some adversity and fight through it."
Trailing 16-7 with six minutes to go in the first half after a 10-yard touchdown run from Michael Monbleau and a two-point conversion from Tyler David, the Hornets controlled the rest of the way, outscoring Lynn Tech 25-6 and stifling its offense the rest of the way. The Tigers finished the day with 235 yards of total offense, but 150 of those yards came on their first two drives.
In crunch time, the Manchester Essex defense shined, allowing under 80 yards of offense in the second half with all of it coming after building a 32-16 lead.
After falling behind 16-7, the Hornets immediately took back momentum.
A.J. Pallazola took the ensuing kickoff 57-yards down to the Tigers 25 yard line. One play later quarterback Brennan Twombly found receiver Henry Thurlow, who made an outstanding one-handed, diving catch, for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 16-13.
After forcing a punt, Pallazola got open behind the defense and Twombly hit him in stride for a 39-yard strike and a 19-16 lead at halftime. On that drive the Hornets went 95 yards in just over a minute to score the go ahead touchdown.
Pallazola would strike again early in the third. After forcing a three-and-out, the senior captain took back the ensuing punt 52-yards for another touchdown and a 25-16 lead.
Pallazola had six grabs for 122 yards on the day to go along with the punt return touchdown and the long kickoff return.
"He's such a good athlete and always finds ways to make plays," Grimes said. "That punt return really put the game in our control. I thought this was the best special teams game we've played so far."
Manchester Essex extended that lead to 32-16 on its next drive when Twombly rushed it in from the one with 11:02 to go. He hit Pallazola for gains of 21 and 17 to get down to the one.
The Hornets' junior signal caller also had a big game, completing 11 of 17 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. That gives him nine touchdown passes through three games this season.
"This team loves the passing game," Grimes said. "That's been the hallmark of this squad. It's great to see Brennan transition to the varsity game this season, he's come up big for us."
Lynn Tech finally got some offense going on the next drive, going 72 yards for a score, a two-yard run from Nival. But Manchester Essex not only stopped the two-point try to keep it a two-score game at 32-22, it took 6:19 off the clock.
Pallazola recovered the ensuing onside kick and Manchester Essex was able to finish off the 10-point win.
Jesse Oliver got the Hornets started with a 13-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. But Lynn Tech followed with a 14-play, 76 yard drive that took over nine minutes off the clock, culminating with a three-yard score from Nival. The Tigers then opened up the 16-7 lead with another long touchdown drive.
The Hornets return to action on Friday night when Cathedral visits Hyland Field for a non-league tilt (7 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 32, Lynn Tech 22
at Manning Field, Lynn
Manchester Essex (3-0) 7 12 6 7| 32
Lynn Tech (0-3) 8 8 0 6| 22
ME- Jesse Oliver 13 run (Cian Brennock kick)
LT- Regnar Nival 3 run (Nival run)
LT- Michael Monbleau 10 run (Tyler David run)
ME- Henry Thurlow 25 pass from Brennan Twombly (pass failed)
ME- A.J. Pallazola 39 pass from Twombly (run failed)
ME- Pallazola 52 punt return (pass failed)
ME- Twombly 1 run (Brennock kick)
LT- Nival 2 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Manchester Essex: Brennan Twombly 5-29, Stephen Martin 4-28, Jesse Oliver 4-18, Cameron Hubbard 1-10, Luke Smith 1-9, Eamon McKenna 1-(-2), Henry Otterbein 2-(-4). Lynn Tech: Tyler David 23-94, Regnar Nival 16-81, Michael Monbleau 2-16, Gabino Melendez 2-11, Ethan Prum 4-0.
Passing- Manchester Essex: Twombly 11-17-215-2-2. Lynn Tech: David 1-2-33-0-0.
Receiving- Manchester Essex: A.J. Pallazola 6-122, Otterbein 1-34, Oliver 2-32, Henry Thurlow 1-25, Martin 1-2. Lynn Tech: Domenic Giordano 1-33.