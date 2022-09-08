Manchester Essex’s return to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference in 2021 proved to be a successful one as the team turned in an impressive season with the conference’s Small Division title and eight wins.
The Hornets are ready for a second season in the CAC in 2022 with a beefed up crossover schedule in a re-aligned conference. With a slew of veterans back in the fold, the Hornets have high hopes for another strong campaign this fall.
“We’re happy with where we’re at heading into the regular season,” Hornets second year head coach Joe Grimes said. “We have some talented players we need to replace but we have a lot of veterans back. It makes my job as a coach easier this time of year when I have a lot of players back that have played before and that I trust.”
Manchester Essex had a high powered offense a year ago and Grimes has plenty of talented players back on that side of the ball this season.
The team is returning CAC all-star quarterback Brennan Twombly. The senior threw for over 1,300 yards to go along with 20 passing touchdowns last year. Twombly is also the team’s leading returning rusher with 278 yards on the ground. His combination of size and throwing ability keeps teams honest and should open up some running lanes for his teammates this fall.
In the passing game the team’s leading returning receiver is senior Jesse Oliver, who can split out and play the wing. Danny Wood, a senior captain and tight end, will also see action in the passing game.
Senior captain Henry Otterbein, senior Camren Hubbard, junior Stephen Martin and Oliver also return to the backfield after seeing significant action a year ago. Grimes likes to employ a running back by committee approach, sharing the load between multiple backs. All four backs saw carries in big spots last season and all recorded at least 160 rushing yards. All four backs are also used as receivers out of the backfield and from the wing.
Manchester Essex also returns some talented linemen including senior captain Ben Hurd and Troy Flood.
Flood and Hurd are also standouts on defense and will anchor the team’s line on that side of the ball as well. Wood returns at inside linebacker and is one of the team’s most reliable tacklers while Martin will also be seeing time at linebacker. The Hornets have most of their secondary intact with Otterbein and Hubbard returning at the cornerback spots while Twombly is back at safety.
“We know what we have in those established, veteran players,” Grimes said. “We want to be a physical, well balanced football team and we think we have the players to do it.”
The Commonwealth Conference has re-aligned this fall and Manchester Essex sits in the middle of the now three-tiered alignment. The Hornets will be in Division 2 of the conference with KIPP Academy of Lynn, Lowell Catholic, and Thanksgiving Day rival Georgetown. The Hornets returned to the CAC in 2021 after a near-decade long stint in the Cape Ann League.
Manchester Essex and KIPP Academy were the top two teams in the CAC Small a year ago. The Hornets won the conference title thanks to a head-to-head victory, but KIPP returned the favor by triumphing over M-E in the opening round of the Division 8 State Tournament.
The Hornets’ non-conference schedule features a heavy dose of CAC crossover games. The Hornets will be taking on Shawsheen Tech, Greater Lowell Tech and Whittier Tech from the Commonwealth Large along with Lynn Tech from the Small Division. Manchester Essex’s only game outside of the CAC is the season opener against Ipswich on September 8 (6:30 p.m.) at Hyland Field.
Manchester Essex’s schedule is more difficult than it was a season ago, which opens up more opportunities to earn a higher strength of schedule rating. An undefeated regular season got the Hornets the No. 5 seed in Division 8 last season, the ratings should be more kind to the Hornets this season if they rack up the wins.
“The Commonwealth is a really good fit for us football-wise,” Grimes said. “This is a good conference, and we’re competitive with everyone. We’ve formed a nice rivalry with KIPP Academy and are looking forward to another good game with them again this year.”
The Hornets open up the season on Thursday with a tough non-conference test against Ipswich. The Hornets beat Ipswich in the season opener last year, but the Tigers should be improved in 2022 with running back Henry Wright returning along with a bunch of linemen.