The Manchester Essex football team was looking to make a statement on Friday night against fellow Division 8 playoff team Lowell Catholic in the regular season finale.
It took just two quarters for the Hornets to do just that. Powered by a pair of first half turnovers created by the defense and five touchdowns on seven drives, Manchester Essex finished up an undefeated regular season with a 34-6 win at Hyland Field.
"We wanted to come out here with a big performance against a good team to improve our playoff standings," Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes said. "We were competing for seeding with Lowell Catholic and I thought we got the job done on both sides of the ball. Now we wait and see who we get in the first round."
MIAA State Tournament football pairings are set to be released on Sunday night. Manchester Essex was the No. 7 ranked team in Division 8 heading into the week but should move up with Friday's win and host a first round game next week.
The Hornets (7-0) put Friday's contest away early by opening up a 34-0 lead at halftime.
After both teams opened up the game by throwing interceptions on their second offensive plays, Manchester Essex dominated play the rest of the way.
After a Henry Thurlow interception at the two-yard line, the Hornets opened up the scoring with a six-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a Stephen Martin 52-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0.
On the ensuing Lowell Catholic possession, Manchester Essex got another interception, this time from Daniel Wood to set up the offense in good field position at the Crusader's 39. It took just two plays for the Hornets to get on the scoreboard again with Jesse Oliver taking a reverse 24-yards to the end zone. Henry Otterbein snatched a two-point conversion pass from Brennan Twombly to make it 14-0 after one.
"As a coach you always draw it up to start fast like this even though it doesn't always happen," Grimes said. "That put us in control and with the way our defense was playing and our offense was clicking, it was going to be tough to come back from two scores on us."
Manchester Essex continued to extend the lead from there with Twombly taking a quarterback keeper up the middle for an 11-yard score to make it 20-0.
The Hornets then blocked a punt on the ensuing possession with Martin getting his hand on the attempt to set up a first and goal from inside the 10. A.J. Pallazola hauled in a slant on the next play for a 27-0 Manchester Essex edge.
Lowell Catholic had its best sustained drive of the half on its next possession, but the Manchester Essex defense stopped them at the 31 and then got more points before halftime as Twombly hit Pallazola on a six-yard square out on the final play of the half to make it 34-0.
"Defensively we were on it tonight," Grimes said. "Every time they found a play to go to we adjusted and that's because of my coaching staff. We can play physical on that side of the ball and we were ready for whatever they were running."
The Crusaders got on the board early in the fourth on an Ebenezer Annan run, but the Hornets were still comfortably ahead, 34-6.
Manchester Essex spread the wealth on Friday night as Oliver led the rushing attack with 100 yards on four carries with Martin chipping in 75 of his own. Twombly had 101 yards through the air, 86 of them to Pallazola including a 44-yard catch and run to set up the team's first score.
"That's the great thing about this team, so many guys can get it done," Grimes said. "I've been on teams where there is one feature back who you carry, but we have a lot of guys we can get going and it keeps the defense on its heels."
Manchester Essex 34, Lowell Catholic 6
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Lowell Catholic (5-3) 0 0 0 6| 6
Manchester Essex (7-0) 14 20 0 0| 34
ME- Stephen Martin 52 run (kick failed)
ME- Jesse Oliver 24 run (Henry Otterbein pass from Brennan Twombly)
ME- Twombly 11 run (kick blocked)
ME- A.J. Pallazola 4 pass from Twombly (Cian Brennock kick)
ME- Pallazola 6 pass from Twombly (Brennock kick)
LC- Ebenezer Annan 3 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Lowell Catholic: Aiden Virella 8-54, Kaden Silton 7-42, Alijah Irola 6-25, Ryan Penrose 6-24, Ryan Nichols 2-0. Manchester Essex: Jesse Oliver 4-100, Stephen Martin 7-75, A.J. Pallazola 1-25, Cormac Edgerton 2-20, Brennan Twombly 6-17, Henry Otterbein 2-7, Luke Smith 2-(-7).
Passing- Lowell Catholic: Silton 6-16-32-0-3. Manchester Essex: Twombly 8-12-101-2-1, Otterbein 1-2-5-0-1.
Receiving- Lowell Catholic: Penrose 2-18, Danny McConologue 2-12, Nichols 1-7, Virella 1-(-5). Manchester Essex: Pallazola 5-86, Smith 1-8, Declan Kirk 1-5, Oliver 1-4, Otterbein 1-3.