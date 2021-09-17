The Manchester Essex football team returned to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference in style on Friday night against Nashoba Tech.
Playing their first CAC game since 2010, the Hornets moved to 2-0 on the young season as they defeated Nashoba Tech in convincing fashion by the score of 49-0 in their opener at Hyland Field.
Much like last week's victory over Ipswich, the defense set the tone by stifling Nashoba Tech for the entire game. The Hornets held the Vikings to just 128 yards of total offense and even scored a pair of touchdowns on the defensive end as A.J. Pallazola ran back an interception from 31-yards away and Brennan Twombly ran one back from 69-yards out to open up a 42-0 lead at halftime.
“We played really well on both sides of the ball tonight," Hornets head coach Joe Grimes said. “They have a real young team over there but they have some good players."
The Hornets opened up the scoring on their first drive with Twombly hitting Pallazola for a 20-yard touchdown strike. Twombly had four touchdown passes on the game on seven completions, two of them to Pallazola, who found the end zone four times.
On the ensuring drive, Twombly struck again, this time hitting Jesse Oliver for an 11-yard strike and a 13-0 Hornets lead.
Manchester Essex poured it on in the second with Henry Otterbein hauling in a one-yard pass from Twombly and Daniel Wood catching the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 21-0. Twombly then found Pallazola again this time from 24-yards out before the two would run back interceptions for a 42-0 halftime lead.
Pallazola capped the scoring with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half and extend the Hornets lead to 49-0.
The fourth quarter saw the Hornets use their reserves to bleed out the clock.
“I was really happy that the young kids on our squad got a chance to play tonight,” Grimes said.
Manchester Essex is back in action next Saturday as it travels to Manning Field for another CAC contest against Lynn Tech (2 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 49, Nashoba Tech 0
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Nashoba Tech (1-1) 0 0 0 0| 0
Manchester Essex (2-0) 13 29 7 0|49
ME- A.J. Pallazola 20 pass from Brennan Twombly (kick blocked)
ME- Jesse Oliver 11 pass from Twombly (Cian Brennock kick)
ME- Henry Otterbein 1 pass from Twombly (Daniel Wood pass from Twombly)
ME- Pallazola 24 pass from Twombly (Brennock kick)
ME- Pallazola 31 interception return (Brennock kick)
ME- Twombly 69 interception return (Brennock kick)
ME- Pallazola 80 kickoff return (Brennock kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: NT- Elijah Murphy 16-76, Connor Buchman 5-25, Murphy Senical 2-5. ME- Cameron Hubbard 5-58, Luke Smith 6-31, Brennan Twombly 3-14, Jesse Oliver 1-14, Owen Bappe 1-13, Henry Otterbein 1-12, Eamon McKenna 2-6, Stephen Martin 2-4, Kevin McKenna 1-1.
Passing: NT- Senical 2-5-22-0-2. ME- Twombly 7-11-91-4-0.
Receiving: NT- Andrew Ferreira 2-22. ME- Pallazola 2-44, Hubbard 2-24, Oliver 1-15, Wood 1-7, Otterbein 1-1.