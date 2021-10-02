The Manchester Essex football team continues to roll over the competition.
With a 43-14 win over Cathedral on Friday night in non-league action at Hyland Field, the Hornets improve to 4-0 on the season. Much like their first three wins, Manchester Essex was sparked by a strong defensive performance that set the tone for the evening and 16 first quarter points to grab early momentum.
According to head coach Joe Grimes, his Hornets were also sparked by a home field advantage.
"The thing that was amazing here tonight was the atmosphere," he said. "It was a great fall night for a football game and the fans came out for us. We executed really well tonight and we're right where we should be for the fourth game of the season."
The Hornets opened up a two-score edge in the opening frame and never looked back, sparked by big plays from both their offense and defense.
A.J. Pallazola opened up the scoring, taking a screen pass from quarterback Brennan Twombly 32-yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
On Cathedral's ensuing possession, Manchester Essex's Daniel Wood and Camren Hubbard combined for a sack in the end zone and a safety to extend the lead to 9-0. Hubbard had a big game on Friday night with three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, to go along with his back sack.
After the safety, the Hornets quickly moved the ball down the field as a 44-yard run from Twombly set up a three-yard touchdown run from Hubbard and a 16-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Manchester Essex extended that lead in the second frame on a two-yard score from Luke Smith and a seven-yard touchdown pass from Twombly to Jesse Oliver to make it 29-0 at the half.
Pallazola's 44-yard punt return then set up Hubbard's 15-yard touchdown reception from Twombly, who now has 12 touchdown passes on the season, extending the Hornets advantage to 36-0. Hubbard scored his third touchdown of the game on a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Manchester Essex a 43-0 lead.
"Camren was finally at 100% after being injured early in the season and he really played well," Grimes said. "This was the first time this year we let him loose and he was great."
Cathedral scored twice in the fourth quarter but the game was already in hand.
The Hornets return to action next Saturday night for their biggest game of the year, a Commonwealth Conference Small showdown with fellow unbeaten KIPP at Manning Field in Lynn (4 p.m.).
The Hornets are now 4-0 and the Panthers drop to 2-2 on the season.
Manchester Essex 43, Cathedral 14
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Cathedral (2-1) 0 0 0 14| 14
Manchester Essex (4-0) 16 13 7 7| 43
ME- A.J. Pallazola 32 pass from Brennan Twombly (Cian Brennock kick)
ME- Sack in the end zone for safety
ME- Cam Hubbard 3 run (Brennock kick)
ME- Luke Smith 2 run (Brennock kick)
ME- Jesse Oliver 7 pass from Twombly (kick failed)
ME- Hubbard 15 pass from Twombly (Brennock kick)
ME- Hubbard 43 run (Brennock kick)
C- Tekeo James 70 kickoff return (Kyree Egerton)
C- Egerton 3 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Cathedral: Kyree Egerton 6-28, Emmanuel Pires 4-22, Quentin Dulin 4-6, Nebiyu Samuel 1-3. Manchester Essex: Camren Hubbard 4-60, Brennan Twombly 4-65, Luke Smith 5-19, Stephen Martin 1-7, Jesse Oliver 2-2.
Passing- Cathedral: Omar Dieng 4-8-82-0-0. Manchester Essex: Twombly 8-10-122-3-0.
Receiving- Cathedral: Anthony Pires 2-51, Russell Glover 1-19, Emmanuel Pires 1-2. Manchester Essex: A.J. Pallazola 3-60, Daniel Wood 1-25, Oliver 3-22, Hubbard 1-15.