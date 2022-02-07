The Manchester Essex and Georgetown girls basketball teams were evenly matched opponents in Monday night's game in Manchester.
The Hornets and Royals engaged in a physical, grind of a game with the lead changing hands seven times in the fourth quarter. In the end, it was visiting Georgetown that prevailed, outlasting Manchester Essex in a 42-39 victory.
"It was a tough game, both teams battled hard until the end," Manchester Essex head coach Lauren Dubois said. "They just made more plays than us down the stretch and knocked down more shots."
The Hornets fall to 3-11 with Monday's loss, which could give their tournament hopes a hit. The team entered Monday's game at No. 29 in Division 4, but a loss to a Division 5 opponent could give their rating a hit. Georgetown, on the other hand, moves to 6-11 on the year and is currently ranked No. 16 in Division 5.
Manchester Essex held a 31-30 lead after three after a Mercedes O'Neil three-pointer put her team ahead for the first time since the first quarter. Although the Hornets were behind for most of the second and third frame, they never trailed by more than four points. On the flip side, they also never led by more than two points.
The team traded off the lead in several consecutive possessions in the fourth frame. Emma Fitzgerald (game high 13 points), Parker Brooks (6 points) and O'Neil all had big shots and free throws in the final frame for Manchester Essex with Julia Buckley (8 points, 11 rebounds) giving Georgetown the lead for good with a three-point play in the middle of the final frame. Audrey Massey (10 points) and Cecelia Neilson (8 points) sinking important free throws down the stretch.
The Hornets had the final possession but could not convert two looks from three-point range to tie the game.
"We had our chances and made the right decisions to get the looks we wanted," Dubois said. "We just couldn't knock down enough shots."
Monday's game was a physical contest that was called tightly as the teams combined for 63 free throw attempts (36 for Georgetown, 27 for Manchester Essex). Both teams had important players foul out of the game and with key players in foul trouble all night both teams struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end.
Manchester Essex will be right back in action on Tuesday at Cape Ann League Baker Division leading Amesbury (6:30 p.m.).
Georgetown 42, Manchester Essex 39
at Manchester Essex HS
Georgetown 10;13;7;12| 42
Manchester Essex 8;11;12;8| 39
G: Audrey Massey 4-2-10, Cecelia Neilson 3-3-10, Julia Buckley 3-2-8, Carena Ziolkowski 0-7-7, Marley Morrison 1-2-4, Meghan Skahan 0-2-2, Meghan Loewen 0-1-1.
ME: Emma Fitzgerald 5-2-13, Parker Brooks 2-2-6, Mercedes O'Neil 1-5-8, Amelia Donnellan-Valade 0-4-4, Calista Lai 1-1-3, Phileine DeWidt 1-1-3, Kendall Newton 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: G, Neilson; ME, Fitzgerald, O'Neil.
Halftime: 23-19 Georgetown.
Records: G, 6-11; ME, 3-11.