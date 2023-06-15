HAVERHILL — The Ipswich and Manchester Essex girls lacrosse teams resumed their Division 4 Semifinal on Thursday back at Whittier Tech.
While the Hornets battled from start to finish in a physical, intense tournament contest, Ipswich ended up leaving the field with an 8-6 win to advance to the Division 4 State Finals on Saturday against No. 3 Dover-Sherborn, the defending state champ.
Lightning forced Wednesday’s game to be postponed after one half with Ipswich leading 4-3. The Tigers would end up winning the second half on Thursday by an identical score.
Manchester Essex (14-8) started things off with Sylvie McCavanagh tying the score with her third goal of the game after scoring twice on Wednesday to tie the score at 4-4. Ipswich had a quick answer with Allie Wile scoring on a pass from Halle Greenleaf less than a minute later.
The Hornets again tied the score on a goal from Ella Chafe, but Ipswich again had an answer as Lucy Winthrop’s goal made it 6-5 Tigers with 15 minutes to play.
Ipswich would not relinquish the lead as Greenleaf added an insurance goal minute later to make it 7-5.
The Hornets did not go away quietly as Lucile O’Flynn made it a one-goal game again with 11 minutes to play. But the Hornets were hit with their fourth yellow card of the game with just over 10 minutes to go and had to play the rest of the way a man down.
That opened the door for Ipswich to take an 8-6 lead on a Greenleaf with 8:24 to play. The Hornets had a few chances in the waning minutes but Ipswich held on forthe victory.