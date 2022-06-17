SCITUATE-- With ten minutes gone in the second half of Friday's Division 4 State Girls Lacrosse Semifinal, top-seeded Manchester Essex found itself in a place where it needed to make adjustments against No. 4 Nantucket.
The Whalers scored three straight goals to open the second half and cut a four-goal deficit to a one-goal deficit. Nantucket had momentum, and more than 20 minutes to go in the game. That's when Hornets head coach Nan Gorton called a timeout.
"We needed to regroup," Gorton said. "The message to the girls was 'Who do you want to be at the end of the game? Do you want it to feel like how we're playing right now or do we want to change that?'"
Manchester Essex would end up taking its coach's words to heart as the No. 1 seed responded in a big way, scoring the game's next five goals to build an insurmountable lead en route to a 10-6 win at Scituate High School.
With the win, the Hornets (19-2) move on to the Division 4 State Finals at Babson College on either Monday or Tuesday against the winner of Saturday's Semifinal between No. 2 Sandwich and No. 3 Dover-Sherborn.
The Hornets looked to be in command, leading 5-1 at the break. But Nantucket (18-5) came flying out of the gates to start the second half with three goals in the first 4:17. Nantucket was also hit with a setback when its top player, Bailey Lowder, was relegated to the bench for the final 20 minutes after being assessed her second yellow card of the game.
Manchester Essex started to settle things down and eventually took back momentum with five goals in a 7:51 span to open up a 10-4 lead.
Hadley Levendusky put the Hornets back up by two-goals at 6-4 with a tally midway through the second half, snapping their longest scoring drought of the afternoon. That goal really sparked the Hornets as Sylvie McCavanagh scored her second of the game two minutes later and Levendusky added another less than two minutes after that to extend the lead to 8-4. Ella Chafe scored three-and-a-half minutes later and Emma Fitzgerald notched her second of the day just 35 seconds after that and the Hornets all of a sudden turned a nail-biter into their biggest lead of the day.
"When their dominant player went out, we kind of lost our focus a little bit," Gorton said. "But we were able to refocus and come back. We shortened up our passes and took better care of the ball. We stopped trying to make those thread the needle passes and settled back in on playing together."
Nantucket scored twice in the final two minutes but it was not enough to overtake the Hornets, who are now heading to their second State Final in three seasons, last reaching the championship game in 2019.
The Manchester Essex defense was the star of Friday's game, especially in the early stages of the contest.
Nantucket dominated possession in the opening 20-minutes but were never able to open up a lead thanks to the play of senior captains Wrede Charlton and Amelia Donnellan Valade, who blanketed the Whalers attack and held them to just one goal in an opening 20 minutes where the Hornets were mostly playing defense.
Goalie Brigid Carovillano also had a big game with eight stops, six of them coming in the first half.
The Hornets got a spread out scoring attack with Meyer Gist, McCavanagh, Fitzgerald, Chafe and Levendusky all finding the back of the net twice.
"Our defense played amazing today," Gorton said. "They didn't let any of their players inside, they knew their game plan and executed it perfectly. Brigid played awesome too, it was a total team effort today and it had to be. Everybody played well and played with heart."