The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team was the lower seed in Sunday’s Division 4 Quarterfinal for the first time in two seasons in the state-wide tournament. The No. 5 Hornets may have been the lower seed, but they were the superior team, controlling from start to finish in a 10-4 win over No. 4 Nantucket.
With the win, Manchester Essex (14-7) reaches the Division 4 Semifinals for the second season in a row where its biggest conference rival awaits. The Hornets will be taking on No. 1 Ipswich (18-1) with a berth in the Division 4 State Finals on the line. The teams will meet on Wednesday night at Whitter Tech (6 p.m.).
This will be the third meeting between the Cape Ann League Baker Division rivals this spring. The Tigers won the first two meetings but both matchups were close games, a 6-4 contest on May 4 and a 7-6 game on May 18.
The winner advances to the Division 4 State Finals against the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between No. 2 Weston (14-8) and No. 3 Dover-Sherborn (17-6), the defending state champs. The Hornets are looking to reach the Div. 4 State Finals for the second season in a row as they dropped a 10-7 game to Dover-Sherborn in the 2022 title game.
The teams were locked in a tight battle early, with Mechi O’Neil and Paige Garlitz getting Manchester Essex out to a 2-0 lead before Nantucket got the next two to tie it at 2-2.
The Hornets, however, were in control from there with the next four goals to take the lead for good. Garlitz scored twice with Ella Chafe and Abby Kent finding the back of the net for a 6-2 Manchester Essex lead before Nantucket got one back before halftime to make it 6-3.
The visiting Hornets puts the clamps on defensively in the second half, dominating possession and extending the lead to 10-4 by the time the final buzzer sounded. Second half goals came from O’Neil, Hadley Levendusky and two from Sylvie McCavanagh.
The win was the second straight state tournament win for the Hornets over Natucket (19-4) as they took a 10-5 win in the 2022 Div. 4 Semifinals. Sunday’s win, however, came after a long road trip and a ferry ride to the island of Nantucket.