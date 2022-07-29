Manchester Essex saw its football, boys basketball and baseball teams all turn in stellar seasons with a Commonwealth Conference title, a CAL Baker title and the Division 4 State title respectively. Those three teams all had one thing in common, A.J. Pallazola was a standout performer and senior captain.
An All Conference performer in two sports and an All-Star in others, Pallazola’s ability to elevate the play of already great teams makes him Manchester Essex’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2022.
On the gridiron, Pallazola was one of the most dynamic players in the area and was named to the Div. 8 All-State team by the Mass. Football Coaches Association. A playmaker in all three phases of the game at wide receiver cornerback and as a return man, Pallazola had a team-high 17 touchdowns on the season (11 receiving, 4 return, 2 rushing, 1 interception) en route to a first team All CAC selection. He was Manchester Essex’s go-to receiver with a team-high 47 receptions for 762 yards. All this while drawing the full attention of the opposing defense. Defensively he was a lock-down corner that could eliminate the opponent’s best receiving threat.
Pallazola played an integral role in an undefeated regular season for Manchester Essex and the CAC title.
“His offensive contributions were easy to see in box scores,” Grimes said. “But his performance on defense and special teams was substantial and often game-changing. His contributions to the culture of Hornet football beyond Friday night games will be felt for years to come.”
In the winter, Pallazola was a first team All CAL point guard that was a dominant two-way force. His quickness and ability to handle the ball saw him get into the lane with regularity, where he either took it to the basket or dished out to a wide open teammate. His defensive contributions were also elite as he was a great on-ball defender who could create turnovers to get the Hornets in transition.
He missed the early stages of the season due to injury but once he returned the Hornets improved on both ends of the floor, eventually qualifying for the Division 4 Elite 8.
“He just brings us to another level when he’s on the floor,” Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. “He doesn’t even need to score to elevate us. He opens up shots for everyone because he’s so good at getting into the lane.”
Pallazola capped off his high school sports career with the ultimate title as Manchester Essex claimed the Division 4 State baseball championship. The senior captain once again played a huge role on a successful team as he was an All-Star center fielder and leadoff hitter. At the top of the lineup, Pallazola was great at getting on base thanks to his approach at the plate and speed on the bases. He was a stolen base threat every time he reached and always put pressure on the opposing defense.
He also elevated his play in the postseason, batting .500 in five postseason games from the leadoff spot and creating a spark to get the Hornet’s bats going.
“A.J. carried us offensively in the tournament,” Manchester Essex head coach B.J. Weed said after his team clinched the state title.
“Every time we had a rally he was either starting it or he had a big at bat in the middle of it.”