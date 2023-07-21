In the fall, winter and spring high school sports seasons, Brennan Twombly was always one of the most physically imposing players on his squad.
Standing at 6-foot-3 with the speed and athleticism to go with his size, Twombly was a matchup nightmare for opponents on the football field, basketball court and lacrosse field. Twombly’s ability to stand out as one of his team’s tops performers over three seasons of the school year on three teams that advanced at least one round in the tournament makes him the Gloucester Daily Times Male Athlete of the Year for MERHS.
Last fall Twombly was the starting quarterback and safety for a Hornets squad that reached the Division 8 Quarterfinals. He was a dual threat at the quarterback position with a big arm built for making big plays. The senior captain threw for over 1,500 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he was a power runner that could gain yards on designed runs and scrambles rushing for eight touchdowns to go with the touchdown passes.
Defensively Twombly was a terrifying presence at the safety position where he had the hands and ball skills to pick off passes to go along with the ability to delver big hits against both the pass and the run. Twombly will be playing safety in college this fall at St. Lawrence University.
“Toughness, intelligence and leadership are the three words that come to mind when talking about Brennan,” Manchester Essex football coach Joe Grimes said. “He possessed natural ability to rally his teammates, his understanding of the game is second to none. Brennan’s presence just instills confidence in the team.”
Twombly’s athleticism was on full display in the winter basketball season as well, helping the Hornets to the program’s first ever undefeated season in the Cape Ann League, winning the league title outright. The First Team All CAL power forward could run the floor with the best of them, often times throwing down dunks in transition. He also had the size and strength to be a defensive force in the paint and off the dribble while getting to the hoop at will on the other end with a quick first step. The senior captain averaged 15 points per game and was a double-double machine who could put the offense on his back when needed.
“He’s such an explosive athlete,” Manchester Essex basketball coach Tim St. Laurent said. “He can play all styles because of that and defend multiple positions when we needed him to. With Brennan and Cade Furse out there teams could not take both players away and that made us such a difficult team to defend because you can’t stop them one-on-one.”
Twombly was also a physical presence as a defenseman for the lacrosse team, which also had a successful season in reaching the Division 4 Round of 16. The senior was always in position to make things tough on the opposing offense with his combination of physicality and footwork helping him man-up against some of the CAL’s most talented offensive players.
One would be hard pressed to find a more explosive athlete on all of Cape Ann than Twombly and he put those physical skills together to help three teams to successful seasons.
Manchester Essex Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Pat Orlando
2010- Brian Ciccone
2011- Joe Mussachia
2012- Joe Burgess
2013- Liam Aldrich
2014- Seth Cohen
2015- Craig Carter
2016- Alex Beckmann
2017- Marco Kaper
2018- Robbie Sarmanian
2019- Kellen Furse
2020- Kellen Furse
2021- Will Kenney
2022- A.J. Pallazola
2023- Brennan Twombly