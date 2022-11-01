After eight grueling weeks, the MIAA State Football playoffs are upon us. The MIAA released its state-wide rankings on Monday and Manchester Essex has earned an opening round home game while Gloucester fell short of the top-16 in Division 5 and is headed to the consolation round.
The Hornets finished up the regular season at 5-3 after last Friday's beatdown of Lynn Tech, 43-18. Manchester Essex has earned the No. 4 seed in the Division 8 State Tournament and a First Round home game against No. 13 Quaboag (7-1). The teams meet on Friday at Hyland Field (7 p.m.).
Quaboag, a regional school from Warren in Central Mass., turned in a strong margin of victory ranking with most of its seven wins coming via blowout. The Cougars, however, come in at the No. 13 seed due to a weak strength of schedule.
The No. 13 seed looks like a formidable foe as it has outscored its opponents 292-78, that's over 36 points per game while allowing just under 10.
The Hornets, on the other hand, beefed up their regular season schedule and it has paid dividends. Manchester Essex was 7-0 heading into the playoffs in 2021, but a weak strength led to the No. 5 seed. This season, at 5-3, the Hornets were able to land in the top four thanks to a string of strong opponents on the schedule and four blowout wins over higher division opponents (Ipswich, Whittier Tech, Greater Lowell, Essex Tech).
Friday's First Round winner will advance to the Division 8 Quarterfinals against the winner of Friday's First Round game between No. 5 Old Colony (7-1) and No. 12 Ware (7-1). If Manchester Essex wins it will host the Quarterfinals at Hyland Field.
No. 1 Hull (8-0) is the top seed in the Division and on the same side of the bracket.
Two familiar foes to Manchester Essex reside on the other side of the bracket in No. 7 KIPP and No. 2 Lowell Catholic.
Gloucester finished up the regular season at 3-5 and finished the regular season as the No. 24 ranked team in Division 8, well short of a playoff berth. The Fishermen, however, have the chance to get back to .500 heading into a Thanksgiving Day game with Danvers and still have something to play for in the consolation round.
Gloucester, winners of two of its last three games, will travel to Essex Tech (5-3) on Thursday night (7 p.m.). The two teams scrimmaged in the preseason and it was a competitive battle at Newell Stadium but both teams have a much different look in Week 9 compared to the second week of the preseason.
Gloucester's Week 10 opponent will be determined over the weekend.