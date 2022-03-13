DALTON-- The Manchester Essex boys basketball team looked to be well in control of Sunday's Division 4 Quarterfinal at Wahconah.
Cade Furse knocked down a three pointer from the left elbow to give the 12th-seeded Hornets their biggest lead of the day at 11-points with five minutes on the clock. The rest of the way, however, was all Warriors.
Wahconah started to chip into the lead by ramping up the aggression on its full course press, which sped up Manchester Essex leading to turnovers and contested shots. The Warriors would end up leaving their home floor with a 58-53 victory after finishing off the game with an 18-2 run over the final five minutes of play.
Wahconah, the No. 4 seed, now advances to the State Semifinals against No. 1 Randolph while Manchester Essex finishes up the season at 18-5 with its first trip to the third round of the state tournament since 2014.
"We thought we had it but at the end of the day they made a nice run at the end and made more shots than us," Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. "The kids played hard and they executed the game plan. Unfortunately it didn't work out."
The Hornets faced a tall task on Sunday afternoon as the lower seed having to travel over 170-miles and three hours for a 1 p.m. start time, that was on the morning of daylight savings. The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, but Western Mass. was hit with some snow on Saturday night forcing the postponement to Sunday.
"It's a different atmosphere out there, we were all up early for the long ride," St. Laurent said. "It was tough but at the end of the day we had our chances and they just made a few more plays than we did."
Junior guard Brody Calvert led the way for the victors on Sunday, with eight of his 22 points coming in Wahconah's 22-point fourth quarter effort. Junior forward Jesse Chapman was also a big factor for the Warriors with nine of his 18 points on the night coming in the fourth quarter. Calvert did his damage driving to the basket while Chapman was strong inside.
After Furse knocked down his fifth three-pointer of the day to give Manchester Essex a 51-40 lead, Calvert and Chapman started to take over the game with Patrick McLaughlin (12 points) performing well in a complementary role.
Wahconah went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to three points with under two minutes to play. Brennan Twombly knocked down a pair of free throws to get the Hornets lead up to five at 53-48, but Wahconah scored the final 10 points of the afternoon to complete the comeback win.
"Believe it or not I thought we looked more relaxed at the end of the game," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said. "We got back running which is our bread and butter. (Manchester Essex) did a good job taking us out of our rhythm and countering what we were doing for a lot of the game. They got us on some high-lows when we started to extend on defense and they have some great shooters."
Furse led the Hornets with 17 points on the night while Sam Athanas had a strong afternoon off the bench with 12 points on four three-pointers. Manchester Essex tried to work an inside-out game at times, but were not rewarded for going to the basket as Wahconah finished the game with a 23-5 advantage in free throw attempts.
"That was frustrating and a factor," St. Laurent said of the free throw disparity. "But I thought the kids played through it and kept working."
The Hornets started off hot with 21 first quarter points, nine coming from Furse, to open up a 21-14 lead after one. Manchester Essex continued to play well on both ends of the floor, handling Wahconah's press, moving the ball and limiting open looks at the basket for Wahconah on the defensive end.
The Hornets took a 33-28 lead into the half and continued to lead by two possessions in the third, taking a 42-36 lead into the fourth. Even in the fourth Manchester Essex came out strong with a three-point play form A.J. Pallazola and back-to-back three pointers from Athanas and Furse to open up the 51-40 lead prior to Wahconah's comeback.
While Sunday's finish was disappointing, the Hornets turned in a highly successful season, sharing the outright Cape Ann League crown with a 13-2 record in league play and winning two tournament games, one on the road against a higher-seeded Cathedral team.
"It was an awesome tournament run and an awesome season," St. Laurent said. "To have only two losses in the CAL is unbelievable and this is a young team. This team was so fun to coach the entire year because they all play well together and they're great kids."
Division 4 Quarterfinals
No. 4 Wahconah 58, No. 12 Manchester Essex 53
Manchester Essex 21;12;9;11| 53
Wahconah 14;14;8;22| 58
ME: Cade Furse 6-0-17, Sam Athanas 4-0-12, Brennan Twombly 3-2-9, A.J. Pallazola 3-1-7, Ben Hurd 2-0-4, Patrick Cronin 1-0-2, Finn Hawley 1-0-2.
W: Brody Calvert 7-8-22, Jesse Champman 7-4-18, Patrick McLaughlin 5-1-12, Ben Noyes 2-1-5, Lucas Pickard 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: ME, Furse 5, Athanas 4; W, McLaughlin.
Halftime: 33-28 ME.
Records: ME, 18-5; W, 17-6.