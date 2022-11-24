GEORGETOWN — Manchester Essex continued its dominance on Thanksgiving on Thursday at Georgetown.
While the host Royals hung tough for a half, the Hornets pulled away for a convincing 36-0 win at Georgetown High School.
With the victory, their fifth in a row on Thanksgiving the seventh straight over Georgetown, the Hornets finish up the year at 7-4.
“It was a great win, on Thanksgiving Day we always want to send the guys off with a win,” Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes said. “There can’t be any complains about the way things went out there today. This is a hard-working group of kids and I love being their coach. I feel for Georgetown because they’re struggling with their numbers. I hope they can turn it around because we know how that feels.”
Both teams were able to move the ball on offense early on, but it was the Hornets that took advantage of their scoring opportunities while the Royals saw penalties, turnovers and a bend-but-don’t-break Hornets defense prevent them from getting on the scoreboard.
Manchester Essex scored six times on the morning with six different players finding the end zone. The visitors took an early lead just minutes into the game on a Brennan Twombly quarterback sneak making it 6-0. Stephen Martin then scored from 35-yards away for a 12-0 lead on the ensuing drive. The touchdown was Martin’s second long run of the drive with a 20-yard run putting them in Royals territory.
The Hornets added to that lead in the third and started to impose their will on the Hornets. Camren Hubbard scored on a four-yard run and Henry Otterbein a five-yard run to make it 24-0 after three. Jesse Oliver found the end zone in the fourth and senior lineman Ben Hurd lined up in the backfield and found the end zone with a one-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring at 36-0.
The Manchester Essex offense had a balanced attack going in the win as Twombly passed for 145 yards with Oliver being his favorite target of the game with 80 yards receiving. Martin had a big day on the ground with 145 yards on just nine carries. He broke several long gains on the day to set up Hornets scores.