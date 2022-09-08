The Manchester Essex football team flashed a high-powered offense in Thursday’s season opener against Ipswich.
Sparked by several big plays in the passing game, the Hornets eclipsed the 40-point mark before the end of the third quarter and cruised in the fourth en route to a 43-18 win at Hyland Field.
“It was a good, solid win,” Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes said. “It looked like a first game of the year early on but they turned it around and played the way we’re expecting them to play.”
While the offense was firing on all cylinders in Thursday’s win, it was a play by the defense that sparked the Hornets early on and put them in the lead for good.
Senior captain Henry Otterbein stepped in front of a pass on Ipswich’s first drive of the night and took it back to the house for a touchdown and a 7-0 Manchester Essex lead, where it stood after one quarter of play.
The game took a wild turn in the second frame, where Ipswich was able to hang around and make a game of it.
Matt McGowan’s six-yard score cut the Tigers deficit to 7-6. Manchester Essex, however, had an answer in a sign of things to come as quarterback Brennan Twombly hit Declan Kirk on a dump off across the middle and the receiver took it 88-yards for a touchdown and a 13-6 Manchester Essex lead.
The Tigers answered on their next drive after a long kickoff return from Henry Wright set up a five-yard score from McGowan, but the snap was botched on the extra point attempt and the Hornets remained ahead, 13-12.
Twombly scored on a six-yard keeper and added the two-point conversion on the ensuing drive to make it a two-score game, 21-12, at the half.
The Hornets pulled away in the second half and it started with an opening drive touchdown from Stephen Martin to make it 27-12 early in the third. Wright answered with a 90-yard kickoff return to cut the deficit to 27-18, but that was as close as Ipswich would get as the Manchester Essex defense started to click just like the offense, keeping Ipswich off the board the rest of the way.
Twombly fired two more third quarter touchdown passes to cap the scoring at 43-18. He hit Jesse Oliver for a 25-yard strike with seven minutes to go in the third, and on the Hornets’ next drive he connected with Henry Otterbein for a 34-yard score. Twombly had over 200 yards passing on the game and three touchdown passes to go with a touchdown run.
“He’s had so many varsity reps as a returning starter and it showed tonight,” Grimes said of his senior captain and signal caller.
Manchester Essex is back in action next Thursday with a Commonwealth Conference crossover clash at Whittier Tech in Haverhill (6 p.m.).