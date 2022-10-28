The Manchester Essex football team may have had its playoff spot wrapped up heading into Friday's regular season finale against Lynn Tech, but there was still plenty at stake.
The Hornets entered the contest on a three-game losing streak after opening the season with four straight victories. A rash of injuries to key players and a difficult stretch of schedule against quality opponents had the team entering the final regular season game in need of a strong performance heading into the postseason.
Manchester Essex got just the kind of performance it needed, dominating in all facets of the game in a 43-14 win at Hyland Field.
"We're getting healthier every day," said Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes, whose team heads into the postseason with a 5-3 record. "No one likes losing three in a row so it's nice to get on the winner's side.
We had some trouble the last few weeks but it wasn't because we weren't playing tough. We just had some key injuries and ran into some very good teams on the schedule. We continued to play physical football tonight and now we're heading into the playoffs on a high note."
The Manchester Essex offense was the tone setter in Friday's win, receiving the opening kickoff and scoring on its first drive to take an early lead that it would never relinquish.
The Hornets picked up big yards on offense, averaging 12.7 yards per play amassing 330 yards on just 26 offensive plays and saw five different players reach the end zone. The run game was on point from the jump as Henry Otterbein (85 yards), Camren Hubbard (75 yards) and Jesse Oliver (41 yards) all averaged at least eight yards per rush behind a stellar performance from the offensive line.
Quarterback Brennan Twombly only needed to attempt six passes, but he completed five for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
"It was good to see everyone running at full speed," Grimes said. "That was us getting healthier tonight. We could rely on a bunch of different guys and attack in the ways we're used to."
Twombly hit Otterbein for an 11-yard touchdown pass on the Hornets first drive of the game and after a turnover on downs from the defense just outside the red zone, the Hornets took a two-score lead with another Otterbein touchdown. The senior's 25-yard run on a jet sweep made it 16-0 Hornets after one.
Lynn Tech answered with a touchdown on its ensuing drive with Gabino Melendez scoring to cut the Manchester Essex lead to 16-8. But the Hornets went on to score the next 27 points to put the game away.
Twombly hit a wide open Preston Potter in stride up the right sideline for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 22-8. Declan Kirk then took a wide receiver screen 48-yards to the house for a 30-8 Manchester Essex lead at halftime.
Hubbard and Oliver added second half rushing touchdowns.
Manchester Essex now turns its attention to the Division 8 State Tournament. Brackets will be released on Monday.
Manchester Essex 43, Lynn Tech 14
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Lynn Tech (3-4) 0;8;0;6 |14
Manchester Essex (5-3) 16;14;13;0 |43
ME- Henry Otterbein 11 pass from Brennan Twombly (Declan Kirk pass from Twombly)
ME- Otterbein 25 run (Twombly run)
LT- Gabino Melendez 3 run (Tyler David run)
ME- Preston Potter 46 pass from Twombly (run failed)
ME- Kirk 48 pass from Twombly (Potter pass from Twombly)
ME- Camren Hubbard 1 run (Cian Brennock kick)
ME- Jesse Oliver 9 run (kick failed)
LT- David 11 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- LT: Gabino Melendez 13-63, Tyler David 23-61, Michael Monbleau 5-41, Elijah Christiansen 4-26, Chris Alfaro 1-6. ME: Henry Otterbein 7-85, Camren Hubbard 7-75, Jesse Oliver 5-41, Brennan Twombly 1-5.
Passing- LT: David 2-5-24-0-0. ME: Twombly 5-6-124-3-0.
Receiving- LT: Cesar Reyes-Paulino 1-12, Christiansen 1-12. ME: Preston Potter 2-52, Declan Kirk 1-48, Danny Wood 1-13, Otterbein 1-11.