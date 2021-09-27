The Manchester Essex boys soccer team showed just how dangerous it can be when it is clicking in all areas on Monday night against Georgetown.
The Hornets turned in what head coach Rob Bilsbury called "a complete performance" in a dominant, 3-0 win over Georgetown at Hyland Field. Bilsbury's squad controlled play in every aspect with constant possession and lockdown defense.
"We knew Georgetown would bring some physicality with some great speed up top," said Bilsbury, whose team improves to 4-3 on the season. "We were able to stick with our possession game and it was great team communication. It was some of the best team soccer we've played this season and we're tough to beat when we're playing a team game like that."
The Hornets were controlling the ebb and flow with an efficient possession based attack where they switch the field and generate scoring chances off of those switches. When Georgetown tried to pressure the Manchester Essex backs up top, the home team expertly moved it out of harm's way and limited the visitors to very few scoring chances.
The win was their second in a row since a rough, 6-1 loss to Newburyport earlier this month. Since that loss, Manchester Essex has not allowed a goal and Bilsbury was quick to credit the team's bounce back.
"The good thing about the Cape Ann League is that it will show you what you need to work on as a team," he said. "Newburyport really showed us that we needed to be more physical. I thought we handled Georgetown's physicality well tonight. We stayed focused and did what we needed to do."
After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the Hornets found the back of the net when Naderson Curtis got the ball in the middle of the box and pounded it home through traffic for a 1-0 lead.
"It's always big to get that first one," Bilsbury said. "That really helped us settle in and play the way we like to play."
While the Hornets controlled the opening 20 minutes, they dominated play after Curtis' goal. Georgetown put just three shots on goal the entire game thanks to a smothering performance from the Hornets midfield and defense.
With seven minutes to go in the half Manchester Essex struck again when Beren Schmidt fed Becket Spencer, who finished from the middle of the box for a 2-0 lead, where it stood at halftime.
The Hornets continued to dominate the second half and extended the lead to 3-0 on Curtis' second goal. This time he took a short pass off a corner kick from the left side of the field, drove past two Georgetown backs along the base line and blasted it home short side for the goal.
The defense held strong the rest of the way to preserve the comfortable win.
The team returns to action on Wednesday at Burke in Boston (4 p.m.).