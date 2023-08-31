Brittany Smith grew up a Hornet ... but there’s no doubt that when it comes to hockey, red is one of her true colors.
A Manchester Essex grad, Smith played for Marblehead High’s co-op girls hockey team and last week was inducted into the Friends of Marblehead Hockey Hall of Fame at a banquet and golf event at Tedesco Country Club.
Smith was honored to be inducted along with her friend and captain Rachel McKay, who passed away a few years ago. Smith organized a Mental Health Awareness game in McKay’s honor when she was head coach of the Marblehead girls hockey team and has worked hard to keep her teammate’s memory and legacy going.
A captain in college at Sacred Heart as well, Smith had 107 points in her high school career and ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list. She recently stepped down after three seasons as head coach (earning Salem News Coach of the Year honors in 2022) to focus on opening her own business.
The Friends of Marblehead Hockey Hall of Fame, which has been honoring the best in Marblehead’s storied ice history since 1994, also inducted the 2011 Division 3 state championship boys team during Monday’s festivities.
The group also announced that the estate of Richard Bridgeo has made a gift of $250,000 to perpetuate the Friends’ mission. A lifelong hockey fan who grew up skating on the ponds in town and attended Bruins and Marblehead games into his 90s, Bridgeo’s donation will support Marblehead Youth hockey, the high school programs, college scholarships and could be matched soon; the Friends are also ready to take on a ‘Headers for Home Ice’ fundraising initiative to try and have a facility in Marblehead that would include an ice rink.