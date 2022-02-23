Wednesday’s regular season finale ended up being a perfect state tournament tune-up for the Gloucester boys hockey team.
The Fishermen were taking on a state tournament caliber opponent in Lynnfield, one of the top ranked teams in Division 3, in a state tournament atmosphere at Talbot Rink with state tournament level drama. It took an extra session to decide the victor after Lynnfield tied the score with nine seconds left in the third, but it took only 19 seconds of overtime for Gloucester to come out with a win on an end-to-end rush by Emerson Marshall to cap off a 4-3 triumph.
“That was just an incredible, elite play to cap off a great win,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “To do that goal justice you’re going to have to put down the newspaper and watch the highlight tape, just an outrageous play by Emerson.”
With the win, Gloucester finishes up the regular season at 16-4 and should wrap up a top four seed in the Division 2 State Tournament. Tournament brackets will be released over the weekend. Lynnfield, on the other hand, falls to 16-3-1 and had its 11-game unbeaten streak snapped.
The game took a wild turn in the final two minutes of play with each team scoring to send it to overtime.
The Fishermen took a 3-2 lead with 1:33 to play on a goal from Jack Delaney, who fired one towards let that hit off the goalie’s arm and just over the goal line. Lynnfield, however, was not going away quietly as Janssen Sperling won a puck battle out front and scored with just nine seconds left in regulation with his own net empty.
Lynnfield had momentum heading into the extra session, but Gloucester made sure it didn’t last long. Chris LoJacono broke up a Pioneer’s centering pass attempt and got the puck to Marshall inside his own blue line. The sophomore forward then raced through the neutral zone, putting a move on a defender to get past him just past the opposing blue line and scored far side, top shelf on a shot just outside the left post to give the Fishermen the 4-3 win.
“Lynnfield is a tenacious team that’s really strong in front of their own net and I liked the way we matched that,” Geary said. “It’s always back-and-forth against them and tonight was no different. I really liked the way the team kept their focus, even after allowing the tying goal.”
After a scoreless first, Lynnfield opened up the scoring just 14 seconds into the middle from on a Chase Carney goal. But Gloucester answered with the next two as Brett Cunningham put home a rebound off of a Tim Marrone shot to tie the score at 1-1, four minutes into the middle frame.
Gloucester took the lead with four minutes to go in the frame after Lynnfield was whistled for a trip and an unsportsmanlike penalty on the same play, giving Gloucester a 5-on-3 power play. The Fishermen would convert as Colby Jewell got some room in the low slot and put home a pass from Cunningham to make it 2-1, where it stood after two.
The Fishermen, however, got themselves in trouble with some penalties in the third. After being called for a rough with six seconds left in the frame, Gloucester was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the period ended. That gave Lynnfield 1:54 of 5-on-3 time to open the third. Gloucester almost killed it off but Aiden Burke found the back of the net to make it 2-2 with just two second left on the power play.
Gloucester then had to kill off four straight minutes of penalty. After being called for an elbow, Gloucester was again hit with a minor penalty as the player left the penalty box with two seconds remaining on the penalty. But the Fishermen were able to make the kill thanks to several big saves from goalie Nick Tarantino (25 saves) and great defensive play in his own end from Ryan Frates.
“The penalty kill was incredible,” Geary said. “We were living on the razor’s edge for a bit there but we survived. We didn’t feel like all of those calls were warranted so that made the victory much sweeter to kill those off and win it in the end.”
Gloucester 4, Lynnfield 3 (OT)
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Lynnfield 0 1 2 0 - 3
Gloucester 0 2 1 1- 4
1st Period: No scoring.
2nd Period: L, Chase Carney (Aiden Burke) :14; G, Brett Cunningham (Tim Marrone) 3:59; G, Colby Jewell (Cunningham, Emerson Marshall) ppg, 11:00.
3rd Period: L, Burke (Carney, Patrick Barnett) ppg, 1:59; G, Jack Delaney (Marshall, Jack Costanzo) 13:27; L, Janssen Sperling (un.) 14:51.
OT: G, Emerson Marshall (Chris LoJacono) :19.
Saves: L, Phinneas Mitchener 20; G, Nick Tarantino 25.
Records: L, 16-3-1; G, 16-4.