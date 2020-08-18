Matt Williams column: Evolving fandom and elections years, Part 3: Basketball

Too many days to count since the last varsity high school sports game — and too many hours left until we find out when/if they may return ...
We're halfway through this journey of looking at favoritism in the Big 4 sports through the lens of election years. Which feels like good progress in the sense that both this election cycle and this pandemic cycle feel never ending.
After examining the evolution of my favorite baseball and hockey players in 4-year intervals inspired by the fact that it's a Presidential election year, we hit the hardwood to check out professional basketball.
I've got to be honest: I'm not much of a hoop head. I did not follow the NBA with any kind of gusto or zeal in pre-teen or teenage years. I'd probably be more equipped to list the evolution of my favorite professional wrestlers over the years, my favorite baseball players that had mustaches, or my favorite hockey players that happen to be from Nova Scotia.
But where basketball happens to be the second most popular sport in the country — and maybe second only to soccer on a global scale — it'd be unrealistic to do this series without throwing up a few jumpers.
I expect this journey to be a little more introspective than the others as I try to climb back into my own head and analyze not only who I liked in basketball, but why.
1992, Age 7: Dee Brown
There was an NBA Hoops trading card that showed Dee Brown, with his high flattop hair and No. 7 jersey, flying through the air and dunking. It had a white border and green letters, and it was for sure my favorite hoop card. Naturally, Brown was then my first favorite basketball player.
Also, every now and then my older cousin would claim to have run into Brown at The Palace in Saugus. I'm not entirely sure if these were true stories or exaggerated for my youthful benefit, but it made Brown seem relatable and cool. For a little kid with no NBA knowledge outside Boston, seeing Larry Bird more or less aged out before the training wheels came off my BMX bike, Dee Brown was the guy.
1996, Age 11: Shaquille O'Neal
The mid-90s as far as the NBA goes are very fuzzy to me. Everyone talks about "The Last Dance" and the Chicago Bulls, but I really don't remember experiencing or caring about any of it. The Celtics were totally irrelevant and I was more concerned with baseball and discovering the NFL.
However, I do remember asking for (and getting) a Shaq Orlando Magic jersey. It was the first and only tank top style basketball jersey I've ever owned — you weren't allowed to wear them to school, and the style doesn't really fit me, so these days I express my hoop fandom with the more tactful and replaceable T-shirt mock-up.
I'm racking my brain trying to figure out what I thought was so cool about the black-and-silver of the Magic and the Shaq Daddy. I didn't watch their games or root for them. I didn't have the Shaq Fu video game. Maybe I thought the (fellow Magic star) Penny Hardaway commercials were funny? Who can make sense of the minds of children, right?
2000, Age 15: Allen Iverson
This year was by far the most difficult to pick. My brain was about as far from basketball in the year 2000 as an ill-timed Marcus Smart jumper is from the rim. Trying to choose between Iverson and John Stockton was agonizing; I do remember pulling for the Jazz against the Bulls in the 1998 Finals, but since Bush vs. Gore was two years later and that's our theme, A.I. winds up being The Answer.
It's an odd turn because when his 76ers faced Boston in the playoffs two years later, he quickly sunk down to the bottom of my list. But in 2000 he was just ready to embark on his MVP season, and I always rooted for the Eastern Conference in this NBA era because I despised the narrative — true as it was — that the fourth best team in the West would win the East. I was fortunate enough to attend that series at the then-FleetCenter (in 2002), and seeing a star like Iverson in person was an absolute treat.
Later on in the decade, I'd always be in favor of trading for A.I. I know Celtics boss Danny Ainge was right not to do so, but Iverson was kind of the original 'little guy.' Even at a distance he was great to watch, and you had to respect him.
2004, 2008, 2012, Ages 19-30: Paul Pierce
The captain and the Truth; if you've read my columns over the years, you know Paul Pierce is my all-time favorite Boston athlete — and I'll entertain no arguments to the contrary. Hence this Roosevelt-ian three-term reign atop my fandom, which truly only ends with his retirement.
I was hooked into Pierce fandom by the 2002 playoff run. I vividly remember declining a dinner invitation to watch the epic fourth quarter comeback against the Nets in that year's Eastern Conference final. When 2008 hit, I was convinced that Pierce was the most clutch player in the league, with his tendency for hitting last-second shots.
I vividly recall arguing with colleagues that the 2008 Celtics, when assembled, would rule the league, even though many felt other teams or stars were superior to Pierce. I never stopped believing in the guy no matter how many silly things happen from 2005 until Kevin Garnett arrived, and my faith was rewarded.
When I look back at these three terms, I see what being a sports fan is all about. There's nothing more rewarding than watching a player grow throughout his entire career, from start to finish.
2016, Age 31: Klay Thompson
I don't really like the Warriors. I've frequently gone against them (tongue-in-cheek and otherwise) in our Salem News staff picks. But I do really, really like Klay Thompson. I think he's one of the most underrated players in all of sports; maybe the most underrated basketball player since Scottie Pippen. If I had to start a team and needed someone to sit next to my young superstar, there's no one I'd want over Thompson.
He's such a great shooter, so smooth, so consistent and just an absolute joy to watch.
2020, Age 35: Jayson Tatum
The new Truth, I think. It's been a pleasure to watch Tatum change from unsure rookie to budding superstar over the last few seasons, and I predict it's only going to get better from here. So this pick isn't just about this year; it's about the potential of recapturing that nurturing sort of rewarding fandom that only happens when you see a star grow up before your very eyes and stick with him.
Tatum has all the tools; I think that's what I like best about him. It's not that he's great at any one thing, but he's very very good at so many different things. He's got all the makings of a kid who will be the face of the entire city of Boston within the next 2-3 years.
Let Matt Williams know who your favorite basketball players have been at different times in your life at MWilliams@gloucestertimes.com or via Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.