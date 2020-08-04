Matt Williams column: Marking baseball fandom by election years and the evolution of our faves

Too many days to count since the last varsity high school sports game and too many hours left until we find out if they may return
Sports fans mark time by seasons and eras. American historians mark time by Presidential elections. What if we combined the two?
This week I got to thinking about how being a sports fan is a lot like being in an ecosystem in that your fandom evolves in order to survive. The players and teams you like best change as you grow up. This being a Presidential election year, I wondered who were my favorite players in the various big sports in the different elections years of my lifetime?
At age four in '88 my favorites were Egon Spangler of Ghostbusters and Teddy Ruxpin, so we'll begin with 1992 and stroll down memory lane every four years. I'm going to try to climb into the time machine and remember who were my faves at that exact time, not who I've come to like better now with the benefit if hindsight.
Strap in as we'll plan to run through these election years in each of the four major sports over the next month. Seeing as baseball was the first to return post-pandemic (and may be the first to end, but we'll leave that aside), we begin our sports journey though America's historic years with America's pastime.
1992, Age 7. Mike Greenwell
My first favorite baseball player, the slick hitting Red Sox outfielder with a career batting average of .303. My first autograph, acquired on a baseball when we met Greenwell at my cousin's condo complex. My younger brother, then an infant, got his picture taken with Greenwell holding him and since my signed baseball was on my shelf in our room I always thought I got the better end of that deal.
I can't say I knew much about baseball at age 8, other than I liked running the bases and I loved that autographed ball. Thus a Gator fan for life was born.
1996, Age 11. Mo Vaughn
Still loved Greenwell but there comes a time in every young fan's life where they get distracted by the home run. What wasn't to like about the Hit Dog, a larger than life slugger who was MVP the year before. I still have a Red Sox AL East champions hat which was purchased by my grandfather at a corner shop at Hampton Beach.
Looking back, I know Vaughn was about half the hitter future big stars like David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez were, but as a Little League aged kid there was nobody with a bigger or more exciting swing than Mo.
2000, age 15. Nomar Garciaparra
Charter member of the Nomar's Better Club, right here. I logged on to America Online to vote for Nomar over Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez in the all-star games of 1998, 1999 and 2000. I made my parents turn the Red Sox broadcast on the radio in the car to see if he could continue his 30-game hit streak in '97.
I wore No. 5 in Little League, I did the front-foot tippy toe batting stance, I had a Nomar jersey and I fell in love with high batting averages all because of this guy. I love baseball to this day because of the electricity with which Garciaparra illuminated the game when I was at an impressionable age. The way John F. Kennedy mobilized an entire generation into national politics? For guys my age Nomar Gacriaparra is John Kennedy.
2004, age 19. Manny Ramirez
We're picking this based on mid-summer, which was when Garciaparra was shipped to Chicago to shore up the Sox defense and delouse the clubhouse. So while Nomar remained my favorite around the time of the '04 New Hampshire primary, by the time the Misters Bush and Kerry received coronation at their respective conventions my loyalty shifted to Manny.
My loyalty to the Sox and drive to see the curse broken were stronger than my loyalty to Nomar at this age. As a triple crown threat, Manny was my guy. The sweet swing, the ability to hit to all field, the patience to stroke an RBI double when needed and swing for the fences when the opportunity arose as well... the best hitter I've ever watched on a day-to-day basis and no one else is close.
2008, age 23. Manny Ramirez
Here's where things change a little bit. Like Nomar before him, Manny was traded in an election year. Unlike Nomar, I maintained my allegiance.
At this point, Ramirez had been the lynchpin of two World Series championships. There was no way I was turned my back on the MVP of the Curse of the Bambino breaking World Series of 2004. I didn't care if he took games off, had a bad attitude, attacked traveling secretaries, used steroids ... in the desperation of having lost to the Yankees in 1999 and 2003, I would've gladly had him do all those things if it meant breaking the curse.
No disrespect intended to replacement Jason Bay, a nice hitter, but I'll never stop believing the Sox win back-to-back World Series if Manny's in the lineup that October against the Rays.
Honorable mention: Rocco Baldelli, who played high school volleyball for my cousin down in Rhode Island. Seeing him make the Majors with Tampa was awesome. I had a green Baldelli jersey shirt -- of course, No. 5.
2012, age 27. Jon Lester
A homegrown guy that beat cancer and helped the Sox win the 2007 World Series? Does it get any better? Lester was coming off consecutive all-star seasons in 2012 and was by far my favorite pitcher to watch since Pedro Martinez. He was relentless, had great control, never seemed to quit and by 2012 had grown into the leader of the Boston pitching staff as one of the few guys to take responsibility for the team's utter collapse in 2011.
Letting Lester slip away is one of the all-time bonehead moves in Red Sox history.
2016, age 31. David Ortiz
I admit it, I'm late to the part on Big Papi. It took all my other favorites being traded away or retiring to get Ortiz to the No. 1 spot on this depth chart in his final season. His retirement tour never bugged me. It felt like a reminder that we should appreciate the old guard while they were still here because too often you don't realize it until after they're done.
Truthfully, Ortiz earned the top spot when he became the leader of the entire city of Boston after the 2013 marathon bombings and subsequent World Series win. Even if I did criticize him when he smashed up dugout telephones (I'm sure he lost sleep over that, too).
Ortiz is the best clutch hitter in Sox history and there are few things in sports as memorable as a ninth inning Ortiz at-bat.
2020, age 35. TBA
The most difficult year to pick is this one, perhaps a sign of the times for both the world writ large and baseball. There's not really a player on the Red Sox that resonates with me the way the other guys on his list do. Xander Bogaerts? I guess? He's got a great mix of pure hitting and power but he's not quite there yet.
Around the league, everybody has an issue. Jose Altuve? I love him but then it turned out the Astros were cheating pretty badly, so its hard to put him first on my list. Lester? I still like him but its not as if I check every single Cubs score to see how he's doing. It's not a good sign for the game to see the passion for baseball wane this way over the last four or five election cycles, but its the truth.
So, baseball, you've got two months for someone to rise up and grab the mantle as my top player. Let's see who earns it.
###
