Matt Williams column: The truth is these top 5's are impossible

Now 77 days since debating old sports topics became our only option ...
Full disclosure: I am an unapologetic Paul Pierce disciple.
The Celtics legend and future Hall of Famer is my favorite Boston athlete of all time. So if you think this opinion isn't coming from a place of intellectual integrity, I understand.
Nonetheless, here goes.
You people are being way too hard on Pierce when it comes to the all-time NBA Top 5 he threw out there last week.
Conspicuous by his absence on the list was LeBron James. The social media reaction was swift and merciless. Pierce got dragged like he was a New York Jet trying to bring down Rob Gronkowski. James, the consensus best player in the world for most of the lifetimes of everyone that uses Twitter, is universally regarded as an 'automatic top five guy.'
Here's my problem: so is everybody else.
In NBA history, there are about nine 'automatic Top 5 guys.' That's a square peg that doesn't fit in the round hole that a Top 5 list is meant to be.
The vast majority of people screeching 'What about LeBron??' declined to mention which of Pierce's five they'd remove from the pantheon: Surely not Michael Jordan. Surely not Magic Johnson. Surely not Bill Russell. Surely not Kareem.
Maybe Kobe Bryant, whose resume includes 15 All-NBA selections and five championships?
Pierce said his next two would be Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal, putting James at eighth at best. He also didn't mention Wilt Chamberlain, a four-time MVP who didn't win that award when he averaged 50 (that's 5-0) points in a season.
Now we're up to nine, one Hall of Famer away from listing a top ten that doesn't include Larry Bird. You could do it, too, with maybe Hakeem, Elgin Baylor or Oscar Robertson, or a futures pick like Kevin Durant.
I'm pretty sure if I published a Bird-less Top 10, Phil Stacey and Mike Grenier would bring me before a sportswriting war crimes tribunal. Point being that you can see how quickly these lists get out of hand; across history, there are a lot of great players.
Just perusing a list of All-NBA honors, there are 23 men with at least 10 selections. There are 10 men with at least 10 first team selections, so any top five is dumping half of them. There are five guys with four-or-more MVPs, but that doesn't really help because consensus top guys Bird and Magic each won three.
The best way to make any Top 5 list is to set somewhat strictly defined parameters. Top five centers. Top 5 non-centers. Top 5 guards. Top 5 winners. If you go Top 5, period, the waters are so muddy you can't even see the Twitter piranhas that comes to chew you into chum.
My complaint is with the way these things are argued. It's never about who is on the list; it's always about who isn't — and if you do a Mount Rushmore (only 4 faces) it's even more dangerous.
A Red Sox Mount Rushmore of David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Ted Williams and Johnny Pesky brings "Why do you hate Carl Yastrzemski?" A Bruins Mount Rushmore of Bobby Orr, Patrice Bergeron, Milt Schmidt and Eddie Shore gets you "Why do you hate Ray Bourque?"
A hypothetical North Shore high school football coaching Mount Rushmore of Jack Welch (Ipswich), Stan Bondelevitch (Swampscott), Ed Nizwantowski (Peabody) and Bill Broderick (Salem) would probably get me, "Why does Willie hate the Prep? Why does Willie hate Beverly?"
Truth be told, with few exceptions, no one picking Mount Rushmores and Top 5s hates anybody. There are way more than five really good candidates for just about any list you can imagine. So when you argue about it, yes, your guy and his gold plated resume belong on a list. But the million dollar question is: who's coming off? It's not like anybody on the original list were cast in 'Revenge of the Nerds.'
I briefly considered actually picking an NBA Top 5 ... which included Bird, Magic, Jordan, LeBron and ... then I froze. The prospect of leaving off Russell or Kareem or Wilt gave me a headache.
The whole thing reminds me of pro wrestling (Mount Rushmore: Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Undertaker; and no, I don't hate hate Ric Flair). Bruce Prichard does a bit on his show where anytime he's asked "where does so-and-so rank?" he says, "Top 5". Mind you, he never actually makes a Top 5 list and he's quipped 'Top 5' for going on dozens of performers, tag teams, etc.
Even though close examination shows Pierce has a somewhat fair list, sports fans aren't interested. They want their favorite players recognized — and they really don't seem to care if there are more players chosen than spots on the list.
It was red meat for the critics when Pierce tried to justify his selections by picking at LeBron's leadership and resume. Since narrowing down the very best in the history of anything is impossible anyway, when asked "Where's LeBron?" the Truth should've just answered, "Oh, in the Top 5."
###
