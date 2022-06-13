The Manchester Essex boys tennis team's tournament run came to an end on Monday in the Division 4 Quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Hornets ran into a tough No. 6 seed in Cohasset on Monday at Endicott College, ultimately falling 4-1 in a competitive match.
With the loss, Manchester Essex finishes up the season at 16-4, reaching the third round of the tournament after winning a share of the Cape Ann League Baker Division title in the regular season.
The Hornets picked up the first point of the match with Beren Schmidt and Charlie Verdin making quick work of their No. 2 doubles match.
Cohasset, however, had the lead in the other four matches and hung on to win all of them. No. 1 singles was the most competitive with Manchester Essex's Jack Cummins battling in both sets, falling 5-7, 4-6.