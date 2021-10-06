With both the Rockport and Georgetown boys soccer teams entering the week on the outside looking in at the Division 5 State Playoff Standings, which were released earlier this week, Wednesday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division clash was essentially a must win for both teams.
After 80 minutes of physical, back-and-forth soccer that saw both teams ride waves of momentum, it was the host Vikings that left Ryan Curley Field with an important 2-1 victory thanks to a goal from sophomore striker Ed Merz in the 73rd minute.
“With the type of teams both of us play in the CAL, this was pretty much a must win for us,” said Rockport head coach Jason Rutkauskus, whose team moves to 3-7-1 with the win. “We knew Georgetown was going to play us tough and we needed to be on top of our game tonight. We played like we had to and got the win.”
The Vikings and Royals (3-7) were essentially carbon copies of one another as both teams can handle a physical style of play and both teams have dangerous, speedy players up top that need to be contained by the opposing defense.
The game played out the way one would expect when two evenly matched teams play a similar style as both squads had moments of control only to see that control flip the other way.
It was a tie game late into the second half of Wednesday’s game with both teams threatening to take the lead, but it was Rockport that got the last laugh with the game-winning-goal coming in the final seven minutes.
The Vikings were awarded a free kick just outside the top of the box, which was taken by Finn Mulkern. The initial free kick was blocked by the Georgetown wall, but the ball bounced right back onto Mulkern’s foot, who put another pass into the box through traffic that found its way to Merz, who finished in close for the 2-1 Rockport lead and eventual win.
“Every game is a grind in this league and we able to grind for that game winner,” Rutkauskas said. “Our passing was great today and we were able to get a scoring chance off that second pass attempt.”
After an opening 20 minutes that featured a feeling out process where neither team could generate offense, it was Rockport that opened the scoring when Braydon Wall put in a shot from the right wing in the 20th minute to make it 1-0, where it stood at the half.
The Vikings threatened for another shortly after, but the Royals, led by goalie Kyle Davies’ nine saves, kept them off the board to stay in the game.
The Royals started to tilt play in their favor early in the second half and got the equalizer in the 67th minute when a long shot rattled off of a few players in the box and eventually found a Georgetown foot in front of an open net.
Georgetown looked to be running with some momentum after the goal, but Vikings goalie Sam Finer (7 saves) made multiple big stops to keep it tied. Mike Nocella and Michael Murphy led the Rockport defense.
Rockport would then answer with Merz’s game winner just six minutes later.
“It’s five minutes after every goal where you have to step up and defend the momentum,” Rutkauskas said. “Both teams rode a little wave after scoring but we were able to hold them off and respond with one of our own. It was a great game and a near perfect effort from us. We needed this one.”
Rockport returns to action on Friday at Pentucket (3:45 p.m.).