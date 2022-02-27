For the third week in a row, Manchester Essex swimmer Shea Furse turned in a record setting performance.
Furse set a record against the best of competition on Saturday at the MIAA Girls Division 2 State Championship Meet at Boston University, taking home a pair of gold medals.
The senior started off her day by setting a new meet record en route to a first place finish in the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:48.90. She dominated the field in the event, taking home the win by more than four seconds. Later on, Furse returned to action in the 500-freestyle and again blew away the field to win her second individual state title of the day, taking home the win with a time of 5:04.03, well ahead of the second place time of 5:05.86.
Saturday’s performance caps off an incredible 2022 campaign for Furse. She was named the Cape Ann League Swimmer of the Year after setting the CAL Meet record in the 200 and 500-freestyle. She then set a meet record in the same two events at the North Sectional Championship Meet, taking home the gold in both races.
Furse also joined Ava Magnuson, Emma Ketchum and Megan Graeter in the 200-freestyle relay.
Gloucester’s Caroline McKay also had an impressive performance at Saturday’s Division 2 Meet. The senior capped off her high school career by earning a spot on the medal stand in the 50-freestyle, placing 5th with a time of 25.06. McKay earned her spot in States with a second place finish in the event two weeks ago at the North Sectionals. She is also the Northeastern Conference 100-freestyle champion.
McKay also competed on Saturday with the 200 individual medley relay team of Willow Barry, Sarah Fernandes and Haley Weed. Barry also competed individually in the 100-backstroke.