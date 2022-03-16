The Manchester Essex boys basketball team just finished off an outstanding 2022 campaign, winning a share of the Cape Ann League Baker Division crown and reaching the Division 4 Elite 8.
As a result, the Hornets saw two players land a spot on the CAL’s All League squad, which was released last week. The Manchester Essex boys also landed one League All-Star with the Rockport boys landing one and the Manchester Essex girls landing two.
Senior A.J. Pallazola and sophomore Cade Furse were Manchester Essex’s two All League selections.
Pallazola, a captain and starting point guard, ran the Manchester Essex offense as his athleticism and ability to drive into the paint opened up the entire offense. Pallazola averaged over eight points per game but was also a big assist guy, seeing the entire floor. His quickness and speed also make him one of the most valuable defensive players in the league.
Furse, a shooting guard, is one of the most prolific sharp-shooters in the league. He led Manchester Essex, averaging more than 17 points per game and knocked down more than 70 three-pointers on the season. The sophomore is a standout spot-up shooter who can also put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket when teams overplay his shot.
Manchester Essex junior Brennan Twomblyl was a League All-Star for his work at the power forward position. Twombly averaged just over 11 points per game this winter and was one of Manchester Essex’s most valuable rebounders.
Senior Bowen Slingluff was Rockport’s All-Star representative. The Vikings captain led the team in scoring with just under 14 points per night and has a smooth jump shot from long distance.
On the girls side, seniors Emma Fitzgerald and Parker Brooks were named CAL All-Stars for Manchester Essex. Fitzgerald led the Hornets in scoring with over 11 points per night and was also a standout rebounder. Brooks, on the other hand, was a great inside defender that did a lot of the dirty work for Manchester Essex in the paint on both ends of the floor.