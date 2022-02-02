The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association released its inaugural Divisional All-State teams, and Manchester Essex had one of its senior captains honored after a big fall 2021 campaign.
A.J. Pallazola, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, was named to the Division 8 All-State team as a wide receiver after helping the Hornets win the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small Division and a Division 8 State Tournament berth with an 8-2 record.
“A.J. had a positive impact to the team in a lot of ways this past season,” Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes said. “He brings sill, energy and leadership to all three phases of the game.”
When Grimes says his senior captain brings it in all three phases, he is not exaggerating one bit as Pallazola was one of the most complete football players in the area.
Offensively, he was Manchester Essex’s leading receiver with 762 yards and 11 touchdowns on 47 catches. He also added a pair of touchdowns on the ground an a passing touchdown on the offensive side of the ball. Pallazola’s quickness make him an elite route runner and he also has the end-to-end speed to be a deep threat. He is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, frequently picking up yards after the catch on short slant, hitch and screen routes.
The offensive side of the football, however, is only a fraction of the production he brings to the field.
Pallazola is also a standout on the defensive end as he was a two-time CAL All-Star cornerback before the Hornets moved to the CAC this fall, where he was an All League receiver. He is a lockdown cornerback that can play effectively in man-to-man and zone coverages. He also ran an interception back for a touchdown this season.
Finally, Pallazola is also an elite special teams performer as he returned three kicks and a punt for a touchdown last fall. No matter what phase of the game the Hornets are playing, Pallazola is a threat to make a play whenever he is on the field.
“His offensive contributions were easy to see in box scores,” Grimes said. “But his performance on defense and special teams was substantial and often game-changing.”
Through it all, Pallazola also drew praise from Grimes for his leadership skills. The senior could lead by example through is play on the field and be a vocal leader when the situation called for it, always helping get the team in the right mind set.
“His contributions to the culture of Hornet football beyond Friday night games will be felt for years to come,” Grimes said “A.J.’s role as a senior and captain allowed his skills as a leader, student-athlete and role mole for all current and future plays. He is well deserving of all the accolades he has taken from the 2021 season.”