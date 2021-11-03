Amy Vytopilova, standout two-way midfielder and forward for the Manchester Essex field hockey team, was named the Cape Ann League Baker Division’s Player of the Year as the league announced its field hockey all-stars.
Vytopilova has helped Manchester Essex to a 13-4-1 record and the No. 2 seed in the Division 4 State Tournament, which the team is scheduled to begin on Saturday. The junior midfielder does a little bit of everything for the Hornets as she can defend, facilitate and score when called upon.
Sophomore forward Caelie Patrick, the team’s leading scorer with eight goals and nine assists on the season and has earned All League honors for the second time.
Manchester Essex also saw junior goalie Paige Garlitz earn a spot on the All-Star team along with junior back Hadley Levendusky. For Rockport, sophomore midfielder Sydney Bouchie and junior back/midfielder Natalie Lamond were named to the All-Star team. Rockport was also awarded the league’s Sportsmanship Award.