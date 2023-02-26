Cape Ann's five basketball and hockey state tournament teams now have opening round opponents.
The MIAA released its tournament brackets on Saturday and four Cape Ann teams will be hosting opening round contests.
The Gloucester boys basketball team is opening up postseason play on Cape Ann with a preliminary round game at the Smith Fieldhouse on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.). The Fishermen (10-10) are the No. 20 seed in Division 3 and will meet No. 45 Essex Tech (12-8). The Hawks are the lowest rated team in the Division 3 bracket and qualified due to their winning record despite the fact that they were ranked outside of the top-32.
Tuesday's winner will advance to the Division 3 Round of 32 later this week at No. 13 New Mission (12-7).
On Wednesday night both Cape Ann boys hockey teams will be in Round of 32 action.
Gloucester (12-7-1) is the No. 12 seed in Division 2 and will take on No. 21 Oliver Ames (10-9-1) at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.). The Fishermen went to the Division 2 semifinals a year ago with three wins at Talbot Rink. This year Gloucester will most likely have to go on the road after the opening round to get back to the semifinals. Wednesday's winner takes on the winner of Wednesday's Round of 32 game between No. 5 Silver Lake (14-7-1) and No. 28 Mansfield (4-14-2) in the Round of 16.
Rockport (7-12-1) is the No. 29 seed in Division 4 and will be taking a road trip to Central Mass. against No. 4 Grafton (18-2) at Buffone Arena in Worcester (7 p.m.). the Vikings are the lowest seeded team on their side of the bracket so they will be on the road for every round they advance. The winner moves to the Round of 16 against the winner of No. 13 Rockland (10-9-1) and No. 20 Dedham (8-12).
The Manchester Essex boys and girls basketball teams are also hosting Round of 32 games, dates and times are yet to be determined.
The Hornets boys are the highest ranked team on Cape Ann at No. 9 in Division 4 thanks to a 17-3 record. They will be hosting No. 24 Bay Path (14-6). The winner advances to the Round of 16 against the winner No. 8 Cathedral (10-10) vs. the winner of the prelim game between No. 25 Bartlett and No. 40 Notre Dame Cristo Rey.
The Manchester Essex girls (15-5) are the No. 13 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 20 Blue Hills (18-2). The winner advances to the Round of 16 against the winner of No. 4 Notre Dame Worcester (16-4) vs. the winner of the prelim game between No. 29 Southwick and No. 36 Matignon.
Local State Tournament Schedule
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Boys Basketball: No. 20 Gloucester vs. No. 45 Essex Tech, Division 3 Preliminary Round (6:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
Boys Hockey: No. 12 Gloucester vs. No. 21 Oliver Ames, Division 2 Round of 32 (6 p.m.)