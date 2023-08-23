The beginning of the school year is also the start of the third sports season in Massachusetts’ statewide tournament format. That also means the first two-year alignment cycle has completed and there’s been some shuffling around the various divisions in various sports heading into the 2023-24 campaign.
Not many teams on Cape Ann are changing, but there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association assigns divisions based on school size (or enrollment). There’s also a competitive equity modifier, new this year, that’s meant to account for stability (dropout rate) and high needs (students classified as as economically disadvantaged, special education, English language learner, or former English language learner).
Any school that has more than the state average in those categories has its enrolment modified on a sliding scale. Schools can also appeal for private, vocational, co-op team and urban factors or for large variance in participation numbers. The MIAA says it does not grant division changes for wins and losses.
For football, Gloucester High remains in Division 5. The Fishermen are one of 35 squads in the Division and would need to be among the top 16 in the power rankings to qualify for this November’s playoffs. Notably on the local scene, Danvers is now in Division 5 (meaning the Fishermen and Falcons could face each other before Thanksgiving if both make the postseason) and two-time recent D5 champion Swampscott has dropped to Division 6.
Manchester Essex, which made the Division 8 second round a season ago, has moved up to Division 7. The Hornets are one of 36 teams in D7. Though they compete in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference during the season, they could face Cape Ann Leagues foes Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich or Amesbury in the playoffs.
For cross country, Gloucester remains in Division 2 and Manchester Essex is in Division 3.
In field hockey, Gloucester was a D3 state quarterfinalist in 2022 and remains there for the new cycle. Manchester Essex stays in D4, where it was a state finalist in 2022, and Rockport is also in Division 4.
For boys soccer, Gloucester also remains in Division 3 while Manchester Essex (D4) and Rockport (D5) also stay put in their respective divisions.
In terms of girls soccer, the three locals also remain the same: the Fisherman in D3, Hornets in D4 and Vikings in D5.
For golf, Gloucester will be in Division 2 North while Manchester and Rockport will be D3 North.
These divisions will be good for the next two school years; there are also new divisions for the winter and spring sports.