The spring sports playoffs are going all the way to the finish line.
The Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association voted Wednesday that this spring's high school sports team playoffs will run all the way through the state finals. Last week, they voted to hold at least sectional tournaments and after getting feedback from schools around the state decided to play the final two games to crown state champions in baseball, softball, lacrosse and team tennis.
Of schools that responded to the MIAA's survey, 88 percent said they would opt in for a state tournament. Only 42 percent were in favor of ending the regular season on June 11 to accommodate the extra playoff games and 76 percent were against the idea of starting the spring season earlier than April 26 (presumably because it would interfere with the on-going Fall 2 season).
Thus the Board voted (14-7) to hold a full state tournament with the regular season ending on June 15. It now falls to the MIAA's Tournament Management Committee to design the exact parameters of the playoffs, which will be an open format (meaning no minimum number of wins or games needed to qualify) with all games held at the higher seed.
The spring season is set to begin April 26 and runs through July 3. All teams that either don't choose to play in the tournament or get eliminated are allowed to continue playing games until the final date of July 3.
- Matt Williams