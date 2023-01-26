It has been a strong season for Cape Ann boys basketball teams as the 2022-23 regular season races past its midpoint.
Gloucester and Manchester Essex are both comfortably within the top 32 in its respective divisions and look to be tournament bound. While Rockport is currently not in postseason contention, it is a young and feisty squad that is showing some promise.
Here’s a look at the first half highlights from each squad and what they need to do in the second half.
GLOUCESTER (7-4, No. 13 in Division 3)
First half highlights: For the most part the Fishermen have done a good job taking care of business en route to a 7-4 record with only one loss coming against Northeastern Conference Lynch Division opposition. Outside of a tough night in Winthrop and a setback on Tuesday night against Salem, the Fishermen have been a consistent commodity this winter.
Gloucester has a bunch of players filling in new, increased roles this season and the pieces have fit nicely. Senior Nate Montagnino has taken the reins as the team’s go-to scorer, averaging nearly 20 points per game. Montagnino has been a double-double machine this season and with the offense moving through him, it has opened up shots for his teammates as well. Senior captains Adam Borowick, Brady Sullivan and Ashton Davis can also score when the opportunities arise while sophomore Charles Amero has been rock solid at forward in his first season as a starter.
Defensively Gloucester is opportunistic and quick enough to give teams trouble on the perimeter while Montagnino and Amero can both get physical with the big bodies in the paint.
When the Fishermen are playing their best they are a tough team to play against on both ends of the floor as they are unselfish and ultra quick, making up for a lack of size. If Gloucester can limit the turnovers down the stretch and in the postseason it will be a tough out.
Second half outlook: The schedule gets a lot more difficult for the Fishermen in the second half with several strong NEC Dunn Division teams on the docket and another run through the NEC Lynch Division. Gloucester will be right in the mix for the NEC Lynch crown and may have already done enough to earn a postseason berth. The Fishermen have an important stretch coming up with back-to-back conference games against Swampscott on Friday and Winthrop on Tuesday, which will have big implications in the multi-team race for the Lynch title.
While there are a lot of good teams on the docket in the second half, that should help Gloucester’s rating in Division 3. The Fishermen reached the postseason with seven wins last year, which they have already matched, and have nine games to improve on that number. Gloucester will get into the postseason and will be battle tested when it gets there. The goal in the second half will be picking up enough wins to earn a first round home game.
ROCKPORT (4-9, No. 60 in Division 5)
First half highlights: With a lineup consisting of just one returning player with varsity experience, the Vikings have taken some lumps this season, especially against the Cape Ann League where they are still searching for their first win. There is still plenty of reason to be optimistic, however, as Rockport’s youngsters are gaining valuable experience and already proving to be a tough team that is going to make the opponents work for it.
Junior Ed Merz and sophomore Josiah Whitley have provided a solid one-two scoring punch with Merz getting to the basket and Whitley scoring from the perimeter. Sophomore Chase Wheat has also provided valuable complementary scoring while sophomores Patrick Reardon and Aiden Christiansen do the dirty work in the paint and play physical on both ends of the floor.
Against Division 5 opposition the Vikings have been solid with two wins over Pioneer Charter and a big win over Mystic Valley to win the Rockport Holiday Tournament. The Cape Ann League has been tough on Rockport, but the team is full of competitors that will continue to improve.
Second half outlook: The tournament looks to be out of reach for the Vikings, needing to win six of their final seven games or move up 28 spots in the Division 5 rankings to qualify. Still, Rockport has something to play for down the stretch as its youngsters continue to grind in a tough league.
The tournament may not be in the cards, but Rockport has a slew of CAL teams remaining on the schedule and have the ability to pull off an upset.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (11-1, No. 8 in Division 4)
First half highlights: The team with the most returning talent on Cape Ann this winter has lived up to the hype through 12 games with an undefeated record against CAL opposition and its only loss coming to fellow Division 4 powerhouse Burke in a close game.
A look around the Manchester Essex lineup shows no weaknesses. Junior Cade Furse has established himself as one of if not the premier scorer in the Cape Ann League and the North Shore as he can pour in points in a hurry thanks to his three-point shooting and ball handling abilities. Sam Athanas is also a big sharp shooter from beyond the arc while Brennan Twombly, Ben Hurd and Ed Chareas provide the size inside and Patrick Cronin the versatility.
This team is talented and battle tested and it shows as the Hornets can win games in many ways. They can run with the most athletic teams in the league and move the ball well enough to get open looks all over the floor in half court sets. They are also versatile defensively and can handle up tempo teams and physical teams. To top it all off the Hornets are extremely unselfish. While Furse can put up a lot of shots, he does not force the issue as the team’s ball movement is so stellar they can work for open looks even with extra attention from the defense.
Manchester Essex has run roughshod over the CAL with a record of 9-0 including wins over rival Georgetown along with Kinney powers Newburyport and Lynnfield. The Hornets are currently the only unbeaten team in CAL play and it looks to be a two-team race in the Baker Division along with Georgetown.
Second half outlook: The Hornets control their own destiny in the CAL and can really take control of the Baker Division with a win on Friday at Georgetown.
At 11-1 the team is ranked No. 8 in Division 4 and is looking to secure a home game through at least two rounds of the state tournament. After a quarterfinal appearance last season, this team looks poised for another deep run and is among the elite teams in Division 4.
The CAL schedule will keep the team playing competitive games until the postseason rolls around in March.