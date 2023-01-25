Cape Ann girls basketball teams are in midseason form, and while two of the three local teams are ranked outside the top 32 in the MIAA state rankings, all three are still very much alive in the postseason picture.
Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex have all turned in solid first halves. The Hornets sitting pretty near the top of the Division 4 rankings while the Fishermen and Vikings have some work to do to get back into the playoff picture.
Here’s a look at the first half highlights from each of the three Cape Ann teams.
GLOUCESTER (5-8, No. 40 in Division 3)
First half highlights: The Fishermen are a much improved squad under first year head coach Tommy McDonald, already putting together the program’s highest win total since 2018 with seven more games to add to it.
Gloucester has been a tough out against just about every opponent this season outside of the elite of the NEC Dunn (large) Division and has established itself as a tough defensive team en route to an improved record. The team has been especially tough at home sporting a 5-1 record at the Smith Fieldhouse with impressive wins over the likes of Lynnfield, Salem Academy, Winthrop, Beverly and Ipswich. Gloucester lost to four of those five squads a season ago. The Winthrop and Beverly wins were particularly impressive as the Fishermen were clutch down the stretch in each of the wins.
Offensively, the Fishermen are getting it done through balance as several players can shoulder the offensive load on any given night. Junior guard Taiya Mano, sophomore forward Jordan Purdue-DelTorchio, junior guard Lexi Carollo, junior forward Abby Stauffer and senior guard Adelyn Richardson have all led the team in scoring in a game this winter. That balanced offense has the Fishermen playing productively against many different defenses. Combine that with the tough defense of junior forward Bella Goulart, junior guard Anna Cinelli and senior guard La’Neisha Jenkins and you have a much improved team on the court.
Second half outlook: At No. 40 in Division 3, the team still faces an uphill climb when it comes to a state tournament berth. It is tough to move up eight spots within the rankings with only seven games to do it, so Gloucester will have to pull an upset or two down the stretch. Another way the team can qualify is with a .500 record or better, that means the Fishermen would have to win five of their last seven games to qualify.
State tournament or not, this season can already be seen as a big positive for Gloucester as it has already shown to have taken a step in the right direction and has something to build on in the future.
ROCKPORT (5-6, No. 60 in Division 5)
First half highlights: This was looking like a potential rebuilding year for the Vikings with the vast majority of their offense lost to graduation and a young team taking the floor this winter. But head coach Mike Wilson and company have turned in a solid first half that has them well within striking distance of a state tournament berth.
Rockport needed to find some offense this season and it has done just that as senior Ava MacDowell, sophomore Allie George and sophomore Adrianna LoGuidice have all proven to be capable offensive leaders on any given night. Improved ball movement has led to a more spread out offensive attack this season.
The Vikings defense has also been stingy this season and downright dominant in their wins. Rockport has allowed more than 25 points just one time in its five victories. While they have had some trouble with Cape Ann League squads and the elite Division 5 teams on their schedule, the Vikings have been very competitive this winter.
Second half outlook: Ranked No. 60 in a Division 5 field that has a whopping 91 teams in it, Rockport’s path to the postseason is to finish with a .500 record or better. To do so the Vikings will need to go 5-4 in their last nine games, which is a reachable task although the second half schedule is more difficult than the first half. They may need to pull off an upset or two on the way — two games with Whittier Tech look to be particularly important — but the Vikings are solid enough to be in the thick of the race right up until the end of the regular season.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (9-2, No. 8 in Division 4)
First half highlights: The Manchester Essex girls are the top rated team on Cape Ann at No. 8 in Division 4, tied with the ME boys program. This winter the Hornets have beaten teams through their depth. Head coach Lauren Dubois has a slew of solid players at her disposal and she has used all of them to position her team at the top of the Cape Ann League Baker Division.
While the Hornets don’t have a ton of height or a lights out, dominant scorer, they expertly work the ball for good looks at the basket and it doesn’t matter which player is taking the shot. Defenses have to play the Hornets straight up as every player on the court is an adequate scorer. Seniors Kendall Newton and Calista Lai, juniors Phileine DeWidt and Mechi O’Neil, sophomore Tess Carpenter, and freshmen Lily Oliver and Kacey O’Connell all have potential to lead the team in scoring on any given night. The unselfish play and depth of offensive talent makes the Hornets one of the toughest teams in the area to defend.
That balanced offense combined with a strong defense has put Manchester Essex near the top of the Division 4 and CAL Baker standings, where they look to remain over the second half of the season.
Second half outlook: The Hornets have basically clinched a state tournament berth already, the second half of the season is playing for seeding and a potential Cape Ann League Baker Division crown. The Hornets are just ahead of Georgetown in the league standings and the two teams meet for the second time this season on Friday in Manchester (6:30 p.m.). A February meeting at home against Hamilton-Wenham could also have league title implications.
The Hornets control their own destiny for the CAL Baker crown and look like they’ll be a tough out against any team in the Division 4 tournament field coming up later this winter.