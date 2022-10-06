The fall 2022 season has reached its midpoint and that means the MIAA has released its power rankings for football, field hockey and soccer. The 2022-23 school year is the second school year where the MIAA rankings will decide state tournament seeding and the rankings are slated to be released on Tuesday’s and Friday’s up until the regular season ends at the end of the month. In field hockey and soccer, the top 32 ranked teams and every team ranked outside the top 32 with a winning record qualifies for the postseason. In football, the top 16 ranked teams in each division qualify.
Through one month of action, there are several local teams that earned a high ranking, a few bubble teams and a few teams that have work to do in the second half of the season to reach postseason contention.
Here’s a look at where each team stands in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday, and what they need to do to stay in the postseason hunt or get back into the playoff race.
MANCHESTER ESSEX FOOTBALL (4-0, No. 1 in Division 8)
Head coach Joe Grimes and the Hornets are the top rated team on Cape Ann as the high school football season has reached the halfway mark. Manchester Essex was the No. 1 seed at the midpoint of the 2021 season but fell to No. 5 despite an undefeated regular season record. Unlike last season, however, the Hornets’ schedule gets more difficult over the final four weeks. Manchester Essex has its biggest challenges coming up with two important CAC Division 2 games starting this Friday with KIPP coming to Hyland Field (7 p.m.). The team also takes on Lowell Catholic in conference action and Shawsheen Tech, the top seed in Division 5, in crossover action along with a crossover game with Lynn Tech. A win in any of those four contests will boost Manchester Essex’s ranking as all four teams are quality opponents. It looks like a beefed up schedule has paid off for the defending CAC champs as they are in position to earn at least one home playoff game. The Hornets have a difficult schedule the rest of the way, but that just means they have have a better chance to hold onto that top seed if they take care of business in the coming month.
MANCHESTER ESSEX FIELD HOCKEY (8-1-2, No. 3 in Division 4)
The Hornets entered this season with a lot of hype, returning the entire roster from a 2021 squad that reached the Division 4 State Semifinals. The team has lived up to its billing through a half season with the No. 3 ranking in a tough Division 4 field. With a strong strength of schedule rating and a strong own rating, Manchester Essex is positioned to hold onto a high seed the rest of the way. A top four seed is the biggest prize as it means a home playoff game through three rounds of play before the tournament shifts to neutral sites. The Hornets have some big tests on the schedule in the second half including a pair of CAL crossover games and a non-league affair with Masconomet to finish off the season along with another trip through the CAL Baker Division. Manchester Essex is chasing a familiar foe in top-seeded Uxbridge, the team that eliminated Manchester Essex in the 2021 Division 4 Semifinals.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS SOCCER (4-4-3, No. 7 in Division 4)
Manchester Essex squads make up the top three ranked teams on Cape Ann with the Hornets girls soccer squad earning a top-10 ranking thanks to a strong strength of schedule rating and the ability to play tight, competitive games against good teams. The Hornets are currently in first place in a jam packed CAL Baker Division. The Hornets have really picked up their play in recent weeks, posting a 3-1-1 mark in their last five matches including a draw against Triton of the CAL Kinney. As long as the Hornets can play those Kinney teams close their ranking in Division 4 will continue to be strong. The Hornets have two CAL crossover games remaining and four more matches against the Baker Division.
GLOUCESTER FIELD HOCKEY (8-1-1, No. 9 in Division 3)
Head coach Lauren Riley Gove’s squad is the top ranked team from Gloucester and is closing in on an important top-eight ranking, which would guarantee two home games in the postseason. Gloucester has bolstered its resume in recent weeks with a 4-0-1 stretch against Danvers, Swampscott (twice), Beverly and Marblehead. Gloucester has four games remaining against the elite of the Northeastern Conference, including a second meeting with the one team it lost to in the first half, Masconomet, on Monday. Those conference games are key for Gloucester’s rating moving forward. If the Fishermen can post a similar clip to the 4-0-1 mark it just put together against that opposition, it will continue to move up the rankings.
GLOUCESTER BOYS SOCCER (8-3, No. 12 in Division 3)
The Fishermen are running away with a second straight Northeastern Conference Lynch Division crown and are comfortably in the top half of the Division 3 playoff picture. Although Gloucester lost its most recent match to perennial powerhouse and NEC Dunn leading Masco, they are still looking strong in the Division 3 field. Gloucester has taken care of business in games it should win, and it has won them big. The team has also been good against tough opposition as all three of its losses have come to higher division opponents. Gloucester should cruise into the tournament and to the NEC Lynch crown, but the schedule softens a bit down the stretch with the biggest upcoming test being the regular season finale against Beverly. The Fishermen may have to win most of their remaining games by more than the three goal threshold to make significant movement from where they currently stand.
GLOUCESTER FOOTBALL (1-3, No. 23 in Division 5)
The Fishermen are off to a tough start, dropping three close games, and as a result are on the outside looking in to the postseason picture as the top 16 teams qualify in football. The good news is Gloucester has four games to get back in the race. The bad news is its two most challenging games come in the next three weeks, starting on Friday with Winthrop visiting Newell Stadium. The Vikings enter as favorites on Friday after a big win over Danvers last week, but this one is a must win for the Fishermen to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Fishermen can afford to go no worse than 3-1 down the stretch to have a shot at the postseason, and a 4-4 record is still no guarantee. Gloucester’s toughest opponent is a Peabody team that just beat Marblehead by 33 points, that game is coming in Week 7. Saugus (Week 5) and Northeast (Week 8) are both must win games.
ROCKPORT BOYS SOCCER (5-3-1, No. 26 in Division 5)
Since these rankings were released the Vikings dropped a heart breaker to Manchester Essex on Tuesday night, but that result won’t hurt the team’s ranking much if at all. Rockport has picked up some impressive wins in the CAL this season and that has them within the top 32. The Vikings are in a good spot and have a similar second half schedule to their first half schedule in terms of quality of opponent. Rockport has one more trip through the CAL Baker Division outside of Manchester Essex and has two difficult games against higher division opponents in Newburyport and Gloucester coming up. If Rockport hovers around the .500 mark, that should be more than enough to get into the Division 5 field given their strength of schedule. They need seven points in their final nine games to earn an automatic bid.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS SOCCER (5-4-1, No. 29 in Division 4)
A surprise bubble team, the Hornets have shaken off a slow start and look like a team that will move up the rankings in the second half. With a roster featuring just five varsity players from a year ago, Manchester Essex dropped its first two games but is currently playing its best soccer of the season, going 3-1-1 in its last five. The Hornets need 11 points in eight games to reach the postseason automatically. If they can survive a couple tough CAL Baker matches and come away with wins they should be well within the top 32 once November rolls around.
ROCKPORT GIRLS SOCCER (2-7, No. 30 in Division 5)
The Rockport girls are another bubble team that is hanging onto that top 32 ranking by playing competitive games against top competition. Although they have only two wins, the Vikings have played just two games against fellow Division 5 opponents (Georgetown and Salem Academy) and has one more meeting with those two teams down the stretch. That means Rockport plays 14 games against teams in higher divisions, which is a boon to ones ranking. Given the quality of opponents on the schedule, the Vikings will most likely be on that bubble the rest of the way, but a win over any higher division squad should seal them a spot in the playoff field.
ROCKPORT FIELD HOCKEY (2-8, No. 36 in Division 4)
The Vikings field hockey squad is currently on the outside looking in, but has a chance to move up the rankings. Rockport has been playing some solid field hockey in recent weeks including two wins over Northeast and a 2-0 loss to Manchester Essex in a game that was scoreless after three quarters. Rockport’s ability to come within two goals made that result a plus in the ratings. The Vikings will have to pull off a couple of upsets in the second half, but the postseason is still within their reach.
GLOUCESTER GIRLS SOCCER (3-7, No. 42 in Division 3)
The Gloucester girls face a bit of an uphill climb, but with quality opponents looming on the upcoming schedule it can move up with a few strong showings. With eight games remaining, the toughest part of Gloucester’s schedule has passed but the opponents are still strong. The Fishermen need to take care of the winnable games on their schedule (Rockport, Ipswich, Winthrop and Triton) and pull off an upset along the way to work their way back into the tournament picture.