Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.