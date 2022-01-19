With the winter sports season now a couple weeks into the 2022 calendar year, local boys basketball teams have approached midseason, where teams start to forge an identity and the push for a postseason berth begins.
On Cape Ann, the three teams all find themselves in much different places as the second half of the regular season rapidly approaches. Manchester Essex has the best record locally and looks to be cruising towards a Division 4 postseason berth at 7-1. Gloucester is hovering around .500 meaning every game from here on out is important. Rockport has struggled this season at 0-8 but have shown some improvements and can not be counted out of the tournament race just yet.
Here’s a look at what each team brought to the table in the first half of the season and what to expect in the second half.
GLOUCESTER (4-5)
First half overview: The Fishermen have been very streaky in the first half of the season as they opened up the year with a three-game losing streak, followed it up with a four-game winning streak and have since dropped two straight. Gloucester is at its best when it can get into its half court sets. The Fishermen have a strong one-two punch on the offensive end in seniors Byron Thomas and Zach Oliver. Thomas has been one of the conference’s most potent three-point shooters in the first half of the season while Oliver is great at getting to the basket, and the foul line, and can also knock down threes when called upon. Head coach Adam Philpott has also seen some complementary pieces emerge as Nate Montagnino has come on strong over the last couple weeks playing in the post on both ends of the floor. Adam Borowick and P.J. Zappa also also capable long distance shooters while Nate Oaks’ length has been valuable in the middle and Jack Patten has facilitated the offense.
The Fishermen, however, have been up and down in the first half. Gloucester has struggled on the road this season with a record of 0-4 away from the Smith Field House compared to a 4-1 mark on its home court. The team has particularly struggled against teams that play aggressive, full court defense. While they have picked teams apart in the half court, turnovers have built up against full court press defenses and led to a couple of lopsided losses at Peabody and Salem. The Fishermen have shown improvements against pressure in recent games and will most likely continue to see that kind of defense in the second half of the season.
Second half outlook: With 11 games remaining, Gloucester’s schedule softens a bit in the second half with only two more Northeastern Conference crossover games to go with five more games against NEC Lynch opposition. While the MIAA power ratings have yet to be released, Gloucester figures to be on the bubble at the moment, meaning every game is a huge one. The Fishermen have two difficult matchups against Masconomet remaining and at least one game against NEC unbeaten Beverly with a second possible at the Beverly Holiday Tournament on the final days of the regular season. Gloucester has big NEC Lynch meetings with Swampscott, Saugus (twice), Salem and Danvers still remaining. If they take care of business in the conference, avenging at least one of their two first half losses to Salem or Saugus, the team should be in good shape for a spot in the postseason.
ROCKPORT (0-10)
First half overview: The Cape Ann League Baker Division has been strong this season and an inexperienced Vikings squad has taken a few lumps in the first half of the season against much more experienced and deeper competition. Rockport has been led by its two senior veterans as Bowen Slingluff is one of the CAL’s best sharp shooters and Rockport’s leading scorer this season. Benan Murdock runs the point and has been a valuable two-way performer. The rest of head coach Phil Whitley’s lineup is filled with varsity newcomers. Sam MacDowell has been strong at center on both ends of the floor with his toughness and physicality, but he is the team’s only true big and that size disadvantage has been a factor this season. Dan Merz, Ed Merz and Brooks Slingluff have also emerged as rock solid complementary pieces that can also defend the perimeter.
Second half outlook: With 10 games remaining, the Vikings will have to go on a serious run to get back into the tournament picture. As the fall season showed us, wins over teams from higher divisions will make your power rating jump, and Rockport has a few chances to play higher division teams, albeit very good higher division teams. A CAL crossover game with Newburyport looms along with games against higher division teams such as Manchester Essex, Amesbury, Hamilton-Wenham and Pentucket. The Vikings also have a chance to show that they can compete in their own division with Division 5 matchups against Pioneer Charter, Notre Dame Cristo Rey and Georgetown. It’s a narrow path, but the path is there, it will just take multiple upsets and a perfect record against opponents within the division.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (7-1)
First half overview: Head coach Tim St. Laurent’s squad is off to a big start as it is undefeated in Cape Ann League play and currently sits atop the Baker Division standings. The Hornets sport some serious balance on both ends of the floor as they have shown they can play a full court and half court game. All this with a relatively inexperienced roster outside of a few players. Sophomore Cade Furse is the team’s leading scorer as he can hit long distance shots in bunches. Brennan Twombly’s athleticism has seen him emerge as a standout power forward while Patrick Cronin and Sam Athanas have also shown the ability to shoulder the offensive load when the situation calls for it. Athanas is a valuable guard off the bench while Cronin’s length makes him one of the team’s most versatile players. Senior A.J. Pallazola missed the first six games with an injury but he is now back at the point guard spot and his ability to get to the lane opens up a lot of looks for his teammates. Ed Chareas and Vaughn O’Leary have also thrived doing the dirty work near the basket.
With Pallazola out, the Hornets thrived in half court sets while spreading the ball around evenly, not relying on one scorer to get things going. With Pallazola back in, the Hornets can open things up a bit more defensively while Furse has emerged as the team’s go-to scorer as teams can no longer give him extra attention.
Second half outlook: The Hornets still have 11 games remaining on the schedule but have already done a lot of the work necessary to get into the postseason. Manchester Essex still has one more game against the entire CAL Baker Division including a pair of games against rival Georgetown, and two more CAL crossover games remaining. Manchester Essex is currently the only unbeaten team in the Baker Division at 6-0 in the league, but 6-1 Georgetown is right behind them and visiting Manchester Essex for a huge game on Friday night. Amesbury is also right in the thick of the race and the Hornets play them again next month after a tight win over the Indians in December.
The Hornets should get into the tournament comfortably, but there are several big games coming up on the schedule that will decide the Cape Ann League, which should make for an exciting finish regardless of their postseason status.