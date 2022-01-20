Cape Ann girls basketball teams are more than a month into the 2021-22 season and are now in midseason form.
The first half schedule has been tough on the local squads with only 5-4 Rockport sporting a win to its record while Gloucester and Manchester Essex are looking to break into the win column. Despite the struggles, all three teams have seen players step up and have shown improvements.
Here’s a look at what each local team has faced in the first half of the season and will face moving forward the rest of the way.
GLOUCESTER (0-8)
First half overview: A young Fishermen squad has been thrown into the fire against experienced competition in the first half of the 2022 season as the team is still searching for its first win. Despite the struggles, Gloucester still has a young core as its entire starting lineup consists of underclassmen that have already shown some improvements since the season began. Unfortunately, that lack of experience has made it tough to break into the win column. Freshman Lexi Carollo has emerged as a solid scoring option for Gloucester as she is an athletic wing that can get to the basket. Junior Adelyn Richardson is the team’s outside shooter and is averaging over seven points per game. Sophomore Bella Goulart has been rock solid in the paint as she is a threat for double-digit rebounds every time she steps on the floor while delivering strong defense against opponents that she is giving up height to on most nights. Freshman Taiya Mano has settled into the starting point guard role while junior La’Neisha Jenkins has also played well at guard for Gloucester.
Second half Outlook: It has been a tough first half but the Fishermen are hoping their improvements turn into wins over the second half of the season, and there are some opportunities to jump into the win column. Gloucester still has to play Salem twice, a team it has beaten in each of the last two seasons. NEC South battles with Swampscott, Winthrop and two with Saugus are also on the horizon. The Fishermen finish up the season at Rockport, a team it played closely to open up the season. Given the number of NEC crossover games still on the schedule, the tournament is a long shot for Gloucester, but there are plenty of opportunities for a young team to gain valuable game experience against tough competition.
ROCKPORT (5-4)
First half overview: The Vikings are charging towards a third straight state tournament berth with a record of 5-4 and 11 games remaining on the schedule. The Vikings are a very inexperienced team and have relied on senior captain Kylie Schrock, a 1,000 point scorer who leads the entire North Shore in scoring averaging over 24 points per game. Schrock has seen a lot of box-and-one looks in recent weeks as teams try to limit her touches but she has still found ways to pump out a double-double in every game this season. The Vikings are still looking to develop secondary scoring outside of Schrock as they will continue to see defensive looks that will key in on her. Juniors Anita Magee and Talia Osier have both shown a knack to knock down outside shots. Junior Ava MacDowell has been strong on both ends of the floor and is the second leading scorer on the team while freshman Ali George has provided rebounds and defense inside coming off the bench.
Second half outlook: As Rockport makes its push towards the tournament, several games against Division 5 competition remain on the schedule. The Vikings have difficult matchups against Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham, Essex Tech and two with Matignon in the second half and several more games against evenly matched teams. The Vikings get a rematch with Whittier Tech, Mt. Alvernia and Gloucester coming up, teams it beat the first time around. It also has a pair of games against Division 5 school Notre Dame Cristo Rey. Rockport’s schedule is not easy the rest of the way, but look for the team to do enough to get into the postseason as it will have enough wins over quality Division 5 opposition.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (0-7)
First half outlook: It has been a tough opening stretch of the season for the Hornets, who return just one varsity mainstay from a season ago and are plugging in new contributors into new roles. Senior Emma Fitzgerald has been the Hornets’ star player in the early going, averaging 14 points per game while providing steady scoring and rebounding. Manchester Essex, however, has struggled to find offense outside of Fitzgerald which has led to some tough scores against the elite of the Cape Ann League. Seniors Parker Brooks and Amelia Donnellan Valade have both chipped in on both ends of the floor for the Hornets. Sophomore Mercedes O’Neil is the team’s second leading scorer and looks to be developing into that offensive role. Junior Calista Lai has also played well for Manchester Essex along with sophomore Phileine DeWidt. The Hornets are developing on the fly while playing a tough schedule.
Second half overview: The Hornets have an uphill climb to get back into tournament contention but luckily they still have 13 games to turn things around, including five against CAL Baker opposition. The Hornets still play Georgetown twice and will be looking to avenge losses in a second meeting with Amesbury, Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham. Manchester Essex also has a pair of games against Swampscott that are winnable and a non-league game against a Triton team that it played tough the first go-round.
Manchester Essex’s tough CAL schedule will show on the power rankings, but the team will need to take care of business against the CAL Baker and pull in a few non-league wins the rest of the way to get into the playoffs.
Cape Ann Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders
Player, School PPG
Kylie Schrock, Rockport 24.4
Emma Fitzgerald, Manchester Essex 14.0
Lexi Carollo, Gloucester 7.8
Adelyn Richardson, Gloucester 7.1
Mercedes O’Neil, Manchester Essex 5.8
Bella Goulart, Gloucester 5.1
Calista Lai, Manchester Essex 4.2
Taiya Mano, Gloucester 4.0
Ava MacDowell, Rockport 3.7
Parker Brooks, Manchester Essex 3.2