Steve Militello had not taken part in the Greasy Pole since 2017 entering Saturday’s competition.
The 43-year-old and 2003 Friday champ had no expectations, he just wanted to go out there to put on a show for his kids, who had been asking him to return to the field and walk again.
After another improbable day of competition, Militello pulled off an improbable victory by snatching the flag in the third round for his second greasy pole flag and first win in 20 years.
“I wasn’t expecting to win at all,” Miltello said. “It all happed so fast it’s hard to explain. I’m just glad I was able to make my kids happy and have them see me win.”
Militello set two new records in Saturday’s win. At 43, he became the oldest greasy pole champ of all time. His 20 years in between flags is also the longest gap, the previous mark was held by the late Russel Hynes who won in 1989 and again in 2007.
Saturday’s competition, like Friday’s, also had its fair share of drama courtesy of an impressive third round walk. Ross Carlson, the 2012 Friday champ, got to the end of the pole and got two hands on the flag, but could not bring it down as the flag hung upside down on the end of the pole. By the end of the weekend there were four instances of a hanging flag, one on Friday, one on Saturday and two on Sunday.
The Gloucester Police Department boat had to come in and hammer the flag back onto the end of the pole just as they did on Friday. Only a few walkers later Militello took it down for the win.