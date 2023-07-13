The Gloucester wrestling team had several members competing in the Bay State game earlier this week and three of them earned a spot on the medal stand.
Bailee Militello, who is in between her junior and senior years, led the stable of Gloucester wrestlers at the event winning the gold medal in her weight class in the Girls High School Division. Militello wrestled her way past the state bronze medalist during the high school season en route to the championship performance.
Morgan Pennimpede and Aiden DeCoste also reached the medal stand with silver medal performances. Pennimpede, who is in between her junior and senior years, competed in the Girls High School Division. DeCoste, who competed for the GHS varsity team as an eighth grader last winter, picked up the second place finish in the 8th grade division.
Joe Allen, a NEC/CAL champ during his freshman year last winter, also competed, picking up three wins in a stacked 145 pound field in the Boys High School Division.