MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus

A person stands near empty seats at Stadium Grill, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. The restaurant, which is across the street from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the spring training baseball home of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins, is normally full with customers on game day. On Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks. Major League Baseball planned to update teams Monday on its health policy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)