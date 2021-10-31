WEEKEND RESULTS
Beverly 50, Gloucester 0
Manchester Essex 34, Lowell Cath. 6
Peabody 33, Salem 0
Masconomet 34, Danvers 0
Swampscott 28, Masconomet 6
Pingree 38, New Hampton 20
Bishop Fenwick 36, Bishop Stang 21
St. John’s Shrewsbury 35, St. John’s Prep 28
Newburyport 34, Ipswich 6
No. Reading 42, Hamilton-Wenham 18
Essex Tech 25, Shawsheen 13
Amesbury 44, Pentucket 0
Winthrop 22, Saugus 0
Triton 20, Lynnfield 14
Revere 21, Lynn Classical 6
Lynn English 60, Somerville 8
Georgetown 28, Nashoba Tech 14
St. Mary’s Lynn 42, Arch. Williams 6
THIS WEEKEND’S GAMESAll MIAA playoff (and non-playoff) games
will be decided on Monday afternoon once
the rankings for each of the state’s eight
divisions has been correctly determined.
Teams that didnot qualify for postseason
play instead take part in two ‘non-playoff’
games the next two weekends. Check back
with The Salem News Monday and Tuesday
to find out when, where and who our local
teams will be playing against this weekend.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMEPingree at Portsmouth Abbey, 4:30
CENTURY CLUBRushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
X. Bascon, Swamp. 17 152 2
C. Beechin, Fenwick 8 113 1
D. Lonergan, Ipswich 14 101 0
J. Olver, Man. Esx. 4 100 1
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
S. Woods, Fenwick 20-30 249 3
J. Robertson, Marb 17-22 238 2
J. Perry, St. John’s 13-23 232 3
D. Lebron, Essex Tech 11-14 212 3
S. Lynch, Peabody 14-21 193 2
C. Grimes, Salem 11-21 135 0
M. Richardson, Masco 12-26 126 1
B. Twombly, Man. Esx 8-12 102 2
P. Heim, Beverly 4-6 101 2
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 6 119 2
J. Ofurie, St. John’s 5 117 2
C. Cronin, Marb. 9 103 1
STANDINGSNortheastern Conference
DUNN DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 3-0 7-0 268 74
Swampscott 3-0 8-0 261 101
Masconomet 2-2 6-2 231 145
Beverly 1-3 4-4 212 157
Danvers 0-4 3-5 142 142
LYNCH DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 3-0 4-4 225 189
Salem 2-2 4-4 84 155
Winthrop 2-2 4-4 160 144
Gloucester 1-3 1-7 48 230
Saugus 0-3 0-8 25 216
Cape Ann League
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
North Reading 5-1 7-1 218 104
Amesbury 5-1 6-1 190 123
Ham-Wenham 4-2 6-2 194 118
Pentucket 4-2 6-2 131 123
Newburport 3-3 4-4 178 183
Triton 2-4 3-4 131 197
Lynnfield 1-5 2-5 114 144
Ipswich 0-6 0-8 114 254