Weekend results

Hamilton-Wenham 13, Gloucester 7

Manchester Essex 21, Ipswich 8

Beverly 33, Haverhill 0

Danvers 35, Tewksbury 19

Swampscott 29, Leicester 26

St. John’s Prep 47, Marshfield 42

Bishop Fenwick 35, South Hadley 14

Peabody 28, Revere 7

Marblehead 28, Concord-Carlisle 0

Chelsea 24, Salem 19

Essex Tech 41, Lynn Tech 8

Masconomet 26, Newburyport 16

Triton 21, Randolph 20

Lynnfield 28, Saugus 0

Stoneham 30, Winthrop 20

Latin Academy 36, Georgetown 27

St. Mary’s Lynn 42, Spellman 8

This Friday’s games

Essex Tech at Blue Hills, 4

Salem at Excel Academy, 6

Marblehead at Classical, 6

Gr. Lawrence at No. Reading, 6

Gloucester at Malden Catholic, 7

Nashoba Tech at Man. Essex, 7

Masconomet at Peabody, 7

Beverly at North Andover, 7

English at Swampscott, 7

Lowell Catholic at Ipswich, 7

Wayland at Amesbury, 7

Newburyport at Bedford, 7

Pentucket at Dracut, 7

Winthrop at Austin Prep, 7

Northeast at Saugus, 7

Saturday games

Danvers at Haverhill, noon

Watertown at Ham-Wenham, 1

Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 1

Bp. Fenwick at Arl. Catholic, 6

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att. Yards TD

J. Guy, St. John’s 28 185 3

Passing

Player, School PC PA Yards TD

J. Perry, St. John’s 20 31 294 3

T. Voisine, Danvers 10 13 270 2

S. Lynch, Peabody 12 22 254 4

C. O’Brien, Swamp. 7 19 195 2

H. Lynch, Essex Tech 6 14 179 2

B. Twombly, ME 9 23 178 3

S. Woods, Fenwick 10 11 164 3

J. Robertson, Marb. 14 19 156 3

M. Richardson, Masco. 6 14 132 1

M. Ready, Salem 9 18 107 2

Receiving

Player, School Rec. Yards TD

D. Barrett, Peabody 5 186 3

O. Gasinowski, Danvers 6 165 1

A. Pallazola, ME 5 126 2

S. Patrick, St. John’s 5 126 0

C. Faraca, Fenwick 5 103 2

STANDINGS

Northeastern Conference

NORTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 0-0 1-0 28 0

Masconomet 0-0 1-0 26 14

Danvers 0-0 1-0 35 19

Beverly 0-0 1-0 33 0

Swampscott 0-0 1-0 29 26

SOUTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 0-0 1-0 28 7

Winthrop 0-0 0-1 20 30

Gloucester 0-0 0-1 7 13

Salem 0-0 0-1 19 24

Saugus 0-0 0-1 0 28

Cape Ann League

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Ham-Wenham 0-0 1-0 13 7

Triton 0-0 1-0 21 20

Pentucket 0-0 1-0 14 7

North Reading 0-0 0-0 0 0

Amesbury 0-0 0-0 0 0

Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 28 0

Ipswich 0-0 0-1 8 21

Newburyport 0-0 0-1 14 26

