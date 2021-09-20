WEEKEND RESULTS Manchester Essex 49, Nashoba 0

Malden Catholic 31, Gloucester 0

Masconomet 35, Peabody 24

Marblehead 54, Classical 20

Danvers 28, Haverhill 0

No. Andover 34, Beverly 0

Swampscott 41, English 14

Salem 8, Martha’s Vineyard 6

St. John’s Prep 49, Central Cath. 14

Bp. Fenwick 48, Arlington Cath. 7

Ham-Wenham 14, Watertown 6

Lowell Cath. 27, Ipswich 21

Blue Hills 30, Essex Tech 18

Winthrop 23, Austin Prep 21

No. Reading 46, Gr. Lawrence 9

Pentucket 21, Dracut 12

Newburyport 42, Bedford 27

Amesbury 22, Wayland 14

Northeast 28, Saugus 0

THIS FRIDAY’S GAMES Essex Tech at Gr. Lowell, 6

Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 6

Salem at Gr. Lawrence, 6

Pentucket at No. Reading, 6

St. Mary’s Lynn at Feehan, 6

Everett at English, 6

Ipswich at Lynnfield, 6:30

Triton at Newburyport, 6:30

Gloucester at Swampscott, 7

Beverly at Peabody, 7

Reading at Danvers, 7

North Andover at Marblehead, 7

Masconomet at Winchester, 7

Austin Prep at Bp. Fenwick, 7

KIPP at Georgetown, 7

Classical at Somerville, 7

SATURDAY GAMES Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham 1

Kingswood Oxford at Pingree, 2

Man. Essex at Lynn Tech, 2

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing Player, School Att Yards TD D. Lonergan, Ipswich 11 184 2

M. Nadworny, Masco 20 167 2

X. Bascon, Swampscott 20 146 4

S. Woods, Fenwick 12 118 1

S. Nadworny, Masco 11 116 1

J. Guy, St. John’s 16 115 0

Passing

Player, School PC PA Yards TD S. Lynch, Peabody 27 43 288 1

J. Perry, St. John’s 14 20 261 6

J. Robertson, Marb. 10 17 169 2

S. Woods, Fenwick 12 14 148 1

M. Richardson, Masco 5 11 128 1

B. Twombly, Man. Esx 8 16 102 4

Receiving Player, School Rec Yards TD

J. Delaney, St. John’s 5 133 3

J. Dooley, Essex Tech 7 106 1

STANDINGS

Northeastern Conference

NORTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA Marblehead 0-0 2-0 82 20

Masconomet 0-0 2-0 61 38

Danvers 0-0 2-0 63 19

Beverly 0-0 1-1 33 34

Swampscott 0-0 2-0 70 40

SOUTH Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 0-0 1-1 52 42

Winthrop 0-0 1-1 43 51

Gloucester 0-0 0-2 7 44

Salem 0-0 0-1 19 24

Saugus 0-0 0-2 0 56

Cape Ann League Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Ham-Wenham 0-0 2-0 27 14

Pentucket 0-0 2-0 35 19

North Reading 0-0 2-0 95 29

Triton 0-0 1-0 21 20

Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 28 0

Amesbury 0-0 1-0 22 14

Newburyport 0-0 1-1 56 53

Ipswich 0-0 0-2 29 48

