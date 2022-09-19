Gloucester 43, Chelsea 8
Manchester Essex 40, Whittier Tech 8
Salem 30, Martha’s Vineyard 6
Danvers 21, Haverhill 16
Swampscott 27, English 6
Peabody 35, Classical 8
No. Andover 35, Beverly 21
Grafton 35, Masconomet 21
Marblehead 26, Lynnfield 18
Essex Tech 40, Blue Hills 14
Fenwick 45, Arl. Catholic 14
Central Catholic 17, St. John’s 7
Watertown 28, Hamilton-Wenham 7
No. Reading 44, Gr. Lawrence 17
Lowell Catholic 37, Ipswich 6
Dracut 18, Pentucket 14
St. Mary’s Lynn 37, Winthrop 14
Bedford 34, Newburyport 15
Shawsheen 27, Triton 20
Amesbury 50, Wayland 12
Tech Boston 26, Georgetown 8
Northeast 40, Saugus 12
Somerville at Classical, 5
Marblehead at North Andover, 6
Manch. Essex at Gr. Lowell, 6
Pentucket at No. Reading, 6
English at Everett, 6
Gr. Lawrence at Salem, 6:30
Winchester at Masconomet, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30
Lynnfield at Ipswich, 6:30
Watertown at Saugus, 6:30
Medway at Winthrop, 6:30
Newburyport at Triton, 6:30
Shawsheen at Essex Tech, 7
Danvers at Reading, 7
Swampscott at Bp. Fenwick, 7
St. John’s Prep at Haverhill, 7
Gloucester at Weston, 7
Georgetown at KIPP Academy, 10 a.m.
Peabody at Beverly, 1
Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree, 2:30
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
S. Martin, Man. Esx. 11 125 2
D. Ozuna, Salem 15 120 1
F. DeSisto, Gloucester 8 104 1
J. Codispoti, Swampscott 18 103 1
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
M. O’Neill, Marblehead 17-23 265 3
B. Leaman, Fenwick 11-19 252 3
H. Lynch, Essex Tech 6-12 169 3
S. Lynch, Peabobdy 12-21 169 1
M. Richardson, Masco 13-14 163 2
Z. Ryan, Swampscott 12-22 127 2
T. Voisine, Danvers 8-22 121 0
A. Driscoll, St. John’s 13-30 120 0
B. Twombly, Man. Esx. 6-9 118 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
C. Holden, Essex Tech 4 127 2
C. Cronin, Marblehead 4 122 1
Northeastern Conference
DUNN DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 0-0 2-0 51 24
Swampscott 0-0 1-1 34 25
Danvers 0-0 1-1 42 51
Masconomet 0-0 0-2 41 63
Beverly 0-0 0-2 28 60
LYNCH DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 0-0 2-0 75 8
Salem 0-0 2-0 75 12
Gloucester 0-0 1-1 55 28
Winthrop 0-0 0-2 30 61
Saugus 0-0 0-2 12 77
Cape Ann League
KINNEY DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
North Reading 0-0 2-0 79 37
Newburport 0-0 1-1 43 54
Triton 0-0 1-1 43 27
Pentucket 0-0 0-2 14 39
BAKER DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Amesbury 0-0 1-0 50 12
Ham-Wenham 0-0 1-1 27 39
Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 55 26
Ipswich 0-0 0-2 24 80