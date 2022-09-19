Gloucester 43, Chelsea 8

Manchester Essex 40, Whittier Tech 8

Salem 30, Martha’s Vineyard 6

Danvers 21, Haverhill 16

Swampscott 27, English 6

Peabody 35, Classical 8

No. Andover 35, Beverly 21

Grafton 35, Masconomet 21

Marblehead 26, Lynnfield 18

Essex Tech 40, Blue Hills 14

Fenwick 45, Arl. Catholic 14

Central Catholic 17, St. John’s 7

Watertown 28, Hamilton-Wenham 7

No. Reading 44, Gr. Lawrence 17

Lowell Catholic 37, Ipswich 6

Dracut 18, Pentucket 14

St. Mary’s Lynn 37, Winthrop 14

Bedford 34, Newburyport 15

Shawsheen 27, Triton 20

Amesbury 50, Wayland 12

Tech Boston 26, Georgetown 8

Northeast 40, Saugus 12

Somerville at Classical, 5

Marblehead at North Andover, 6

Manch. Essex at Gr. Lowell, 6

Pentucket at No. Reading, 6

English at Everett, 6

Gr. Lawrence at Salem, 6:30

Winchester at Masconomet, 6:30

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30

Lynnfield at Ipswich, 6:30

Watertown at Saugus, 6:30

Medway at Winthrop, 6:30

Newburyport at Triton, 6:30

Shawsheen at Essex Tech, 7

Danvers at Reading, 7

Swampscott at Bp. Fenwick, 7

St. John’s Prep at Haverhill, 7

Gloucester at Weston, 7

Georgetown at KIPP Academy, 10 a.m.

Peabody at Beverly, 1

Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree, 2:30

Rushing

Player, School Att Yards TD

S. Martin, Man. Esx. 11 125 2

D. Ozuna, Salem 15 120 1

F. DeSisto, Gloucester 8 104 1

J. Codispoti, Swampscott 18 103 1

Passing

Player, School PC-PA Yards TD

M. O’Neill, Marblehead 17-23 265 3

B. Leaman, Fenwick 11-19 252 3

H. Lynch, Essex Tech 6-12 169 3

S. Lynch, Peabobdy 12-21 169 1

M. Richardson, Masco 13-14 163 2

Z. Ryan, Swampscott 12-22 127 2

T. Voisine, Danvers 8-22 121 0

A. Driscoll, St. John’s 13-30 120 0

B. Twombly, Man. Esx. 6-9 118 1

Receiving

Player, School Rec Yards TD

C. Holden, Essex Tech 4 127 2

C. Cronin, Marblehead 4 122 1

Northeastern Conference

DUNN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 0-0 2-0 51 24

Swampscott 0-0 1-1 34 25

Danvers 0-0 1-1 42 51

Masconomet 0-0 0-2 41 63

Beverly 0-0 0-2 28 60

LYNCH DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 0-0 2-0 75 8

Salem 0-0 2-0 75 12

Gloucester 0-0 1-1 55 28

Winthrop 0-0 0-2 30 61

Saugus 0-0 0-2 12 77

Cape Ann League

KINNEY DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

North Reading 0-0 2-0 79 37

Newburport 0-0 1-1 43 54

Triton 0-0 1-1 43 27

Pentucket 0-0 0-2 14 39

BAKER DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Amesbury 0-0 1-0 50 12

Ham-Wenham 0-0 1-1 27 39

Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 55 26

Ipswich 0-0 0-2 24 80

