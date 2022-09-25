Manch. Essex 34, Gr. Lowell 7
Weston 22, Gloucester 16
Peabody 40, Beverly 0
Pingree 35, Portsmouth Abbey 0
Marblehead 12, North Andover 7
Masconomet 28, Winchester 7
Bishop Fenwick 14, Swampscott 0
Salem 19, Greater Lawrence 14
St. John’s Prep 38, Haverhill 0
Reading 21, Danvers 0
Shawsheen 27, Essex Tech 13
Lynnfield 23, Ipswich 19
No. Reading 48, Pentucket 0
Amesbury 32, Ham-Wenham 0
Winthrop 28, Medway 6
Watertown 33, Saugus 13
Triton 22, Newburyport 15
St. Mary’s Lynn 12, Bp. Feehan 10
Classical 50, Somerville 6
Revere 42, Medford 15
Everett 37, English 0
KIPP 42, Georgetown 20
THIS THURSDAY’S GAMES
Saugus at Swampscott, 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Medford at Classical, 5
La Salle at St. John’s Prep, 6
Ipswich at North Reading, 6
English at Revere, 6
Peabody at Marblehead, 6:30
Danvers at Winthrop, 6:30
Essex Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30
Triton at Amesbury, 6:30
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:30
Salem at Gloucester, 7
Nashoba Tech at Georgetown, 7
Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn 7:30
SATURDAY GAMES
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Masconomet at Beverly, 2
Proctor at Pingree, 5
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
H. Wright, Ipswich 26 205 2
S. Martin, Man. Esx. 16 142 2
W. Shannon, Masco 10 102 2
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
S. Lynch, Peabody 14-21 281 5
H. Wideman, Pingree 13-19 215 5
M. O’Neill, Marblehead 18-29 201 2
Z. Ryan, Swampscott 22-32 188 0
H. Lynch, Essex Tech 10-20 177 2
C. Grimes, Salem 10-16 115 2
M. Richardson, Masco 7-11 107 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
C. Colby, Pingree 4 130 3
J. Dooley, Peabody 3 107 2
E. Batista, Peabody 4 102 2
Northeastern Conference
DUNN DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 0-0 3-0 63 31
Masconomet 0-0 1-2 69 70
Danvers 0-0 1-2 42 72
Swampscott 0-0 1-2 34 39
Beverly 0-0 0-3 28 100
LYNCH DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 0-0 3-0 115 8
Salem 0-0 3-0 94 26
Gloucester 0-0 1-2 71 50
Winthrop 0-0 1-2 58 67
Saugus 0-0 0-3 25 110
Cape Ann League
KINNEY DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
North Reading 1-0 3-0 137 37
Triton 1-0 2-1 65 42
Newburport 0-1 1-2 58 76
Pentucket 0-1 0-3 14 87
BAKER DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Amesbury 1-0 2-0 82 12
Lynnfield 1-0 2-1 78 45
Ham-Wenham 0-1 1-2 27 71
Ipswich 0-1 0-3 43 103