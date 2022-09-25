Manch. Essex 34, Gr. Lowell 7

Weston 22, Gloucester 16

Peabody 40, Beverly 0

Pingree 35, Portsmouth Abbey 0

Marblehead 12, North Andover 7

Masconomet 28, Winchester 7

Bishop Fenwick 14, Swampscott 0

Salem 19, Greater Lawrence 14

St. John’s Prep 38, Haverhill 0

Reading 21, Danvers 0

Shawsheen 27, Essex Tech 13

Lynnfield 23, Ipswich 19

No. Reading 48, Pentucket 0

Amesbury 32, Ham-Wenham 0

Winthrop 28, Medway 6

Watertown 33, Saugus 13

Winthrop 28, Medway 6

Triton 22, Newburyport 15

St. Mary’s Lynn 12, Bp. Feehan 10

Classical 50, Somerville 6

Revere 42, Medford 15

Everett 37, English 0

KIPP 42, Georgetown 20

THIS THURSDAY’S GAMES

Saugus at Swampscott, 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Medford at Classical, 5

La Salle at St. John’s Prep, 6

Ipswich at North Reading, 6

English at Revere, 6

Peabody at Marblehead, 6:30

Danvers at Winthrop, 6:30

Essex Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30

Triton at Amesbury, 6:30

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:30

Salem at Gloucester, 7

Nashoba Tech at Georgetown, 7

Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn 7:30

SATURDAY GAMES

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1

Masconomet at Beverly, 2

Proctor at Pingree, 5

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att Yards TD

H. Wright, Ipswich 26 205 2

S. Martin, Man. Esx. 16 142 2

W. Shannon, Masco 10 102 2

Passing

Player, School PC-PA Yards TD

S. Lynch, Peabody 14-21 281 5

H. Wideman, Pingree 13-19 215 5

M. O’Neill, Marblehead 18-29 201 2

Z. Ryan, Swampscott 22-32 188 0

H. Lynch, Essex Tech 10-20 177 2

C. Grimes, Salem 10-16 115 2

M. Richardson, Masco 7-11 107 1

Receiving

Player, School Rec Yards TD

C. Colby, Pingree 4 130 3

J. Dooley, Peabody 3 107 2

E. Batista, Peabody 4 102 2

Northeastern Conference

DUNN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 0-0 3-0 63 31

Masconomet 0-0 1-2 69 70

Danvers 0-0 1-2 42 72

Swampscott 0-0 1-2 34 39

Beverly 0-0 0-3 28 100

LYNCH DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 0-0 3-0 115 8

Salem 0-0 3-0 94 26

Gloucester 0-0 1-2 71 50

Winthrop 0-0 1-2 58 67

Saugus 0-0 0-3 25 110

Cape Ann League

KINNEY DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

North Reading 1-0 3-0 137 37

Triton 1-0 2-1 65 42

Newburport 0-1 1-2 58 76

Pentucket 0-1 0-3 14 87

BAKER DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Amesbury 1-0 2-0 82 12

Lynnfield 1-0 2-1 78 45

Ham-Wenham 0-1 1-2 27 71

Ipswich 0-1 0-3 43 103

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you