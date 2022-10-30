WEEKEND RESULTS

Gloucester 21, Northeast Tech 20

Manchester Essex 43, Lynn Tech 14

Marblehead 27, Danvers 7

Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0

Peabody 48, Salem 13

Bishop Fenwick 42, Bishop Stang 25

St. John’s Prep 48, SJ Shrewsbury 12

Pingree 38, Hamden Hall 24

Essex Tech 14, Georgetown 0 (forfeit)

No. Reading 54, Hamilton-Wenham 16

Newburyport 42, Ipswich 14

Triton 27, Lynnfield 21

Amesbury 46, Pentucket 6

St. Mary’s Lynn 35, Abp. Williams 19

Everett 30, Lynn Classical 0

Winthrop 35, Saugus 18

Lynn English 8, Medford 0

THIS WEEKEND’S MIAA GAMES

The MIAA plans to announce next weekend’s playoff pairings Monday at 10 a.m. with times and non-playoff matchups to follow in the evening or on Tuesday. Watch our sports department’s Twitter feed (@salemnewssports) to see how our local teams fare when the brackets are drawn, and check out The Salem News during the week for previews and other stories leading up to next weekend’s Round of 16 postseason action.

SATURDAY GAMES

Pingree at St. Paul’s, 4

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att Yards TD

F. DeSisto, Gloucester 13 116 1

W. Shannon, Masconomet 22 105 0

Passing

Player, School PC-PA Yards TD

B. Leaman, Fenwick 20-29 313 5

H. Wediman, Pingree 12-20 234 4

M. O’Neill, Marblehead 18-23 216 3

S. Lynch, Peabody 14-19 164 2

C. Grimes, Salem 11-20 127 2

B. Twombly, Man. Esx. 5-6 124 3

Receiving

Player, School Rec Yards TD

C. Beechin, Fenwick 10 158 2

C. Colby, Pingree 4 123 2

STANDINGS

Northeastern Conference

DUNN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 3-0 6-1 166 85

Masconomet 3-1 5-3 183 147

Danvers 2-2 3-5 165 155

Swampscott 1-3 3-5 143 141

Beverly 1-3 1-6 84 246

LYNCH DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 3-0 8-0 309 62

Winthrop 3-1 5-3 177 155

Salem 2-2 5-3 175 159

Gloucester 1-3 3-5 169 183

Saugus 0-3 0-8 78 300

Cape Ann League

KINNEY DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

North Reading 5-1 7-1 349 104

Newburport 4-2 5-3 200 173

Triton 4-2 5-3 210 180

Pentucket 0-6 0-8 60 268

BAKER DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Amesbury 5-1 6-1 262 107

Lynnfield 4-2 5-3 206 106

Ham-Wenham 1-5 2-6 103 232

Ipswich 1-5 1-7 94 300

— clinched league title

