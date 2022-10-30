WEEKEND RESULTS
Gloucester 21, Northeast Tech 20
Manchester Essex 43, Lynn Tech 14
Marblehead 27, Danvers 7
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0
Peabody 48, Salem 13
Bishop Fenwick 42, Bishop Stang 25
St. John’s Prep 48, SJ Shrewsbury 12
Pingree 38, Hamden Hall 24
Essex Tech 14, Georgetown 0 (forfeit)
No. Reading 54, Hamilton-Wenham 16
Newburyport 42, Ipswich 14
Triton 27, Lynnfield 21
Amesbury 46, Pentucket 6
St. Mary’s Lynn 35, Abp. Williams 19
Everett 30, Lynn Classical 0
Winthrop 35, Saugus 18
Lynn English 8, Medford 0
THIS WEEKEND’S MIAA GAMES
The MIAA plans to announce next weekend’s playoff pairings Monday at 10 a.m. with times and non-playoff matchups to follow in the evening or on Tuesday. Watch our sports department’s Twitter feed (@salemnewssports) to see how our local teams fare when the brackets are drawn, and check out The Salem News during the week for previews and other stories leading up to next weekend’s Round of 16 postseason action.
SATURDAY GAMES
Pingree at St. Paul’s, 4
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
F. DeSisto, Gloucester 13 116 1
W. Shannon, Masconomet 22 105 0
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
B. Leaman, Fenwick 20-29 313 5
H. Wediman, Pingree 12-20 234 4
M. O’Neill, Marblehead 18-23 216 3
S. Lynch, Peabody 14-19 164 2
C. Grimes, Salem 11-20 127 2
B. Twombly, Man. Esx. 5-6 124 3
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
C. Beechin, Fenwick 10 158 2
C. Colby, Pingree 4 123 2
STANDINGS
Northeastern Conference
DUNN DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 3-0 6-1 166 85
Masconomet 3-1 5-3 183 147
Danvers 2-2 3-5 165 155
Swampscott 1-3 3-5 143 141
Beverly 1-3 1-6 84 246
LYNCH DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 3-0 8-0 309 62
Winthrop 3-1 5-3 177 155
Salem 2-2 5-3 175 159
Gloucester 1-3 3-5 169 183
Saugus 0-3 0-8 78 300
Cape Ann League
KINNEY DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
North Reading 5-1 7-1 349 104
Newburport 4-2 5-3 200 173
Triton 4-2 5-3 210 180
Pentucket 0-6 0-8 60 268
BAKER DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Amesbury 5-1 6-1 262 107
Lynnfield 4-2 5-3 206 106
Ham-Wenham 1-5 2-6 103 232
Ipswich 1-5 1-7 94 300
— clinched league title