FIELD HOCKEY
Manchester Essex 3, Newburyport 0: Abby Kent scored just three minutes into the contest on a feed from Greta Gado as the Hornets (3-1-1) scored a major Cape Ann League victory. Kent assisted on teammate Ella Chafe's third quarter goal, and goalie Brigid Carovilanno took several scoring opportunities away for Newburyport. Manchester Essex's final goal was scored Torrin Kirk in the fourth quarter, with a pass from Kiernan Day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ipswich 3, Rockport 0: Allie George, back from injury, had some great saves in the net giving her team a helping hand. Davilee Mosley, also back from injury battled on and off the field and even blocked a shot to prevent a goal with her head with just a few minutes left in the game. Stellar defensive plays also came from Trinity Elder during their rainy game to make them 1-3 for the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Gloucester 0, Winthrop 0: Goalie Stefano Numerosi recorded his second shutout with his team that is now 5-0 on the season. Dylan Rochford scored in the second half to break a scoreless tie. Gino Tripoli created a penalty shot opportunity for his team and then scored on the penalty kick. The Fishermen center backs and midfielders took control of Winthrop's counterattacks.